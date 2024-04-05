Researchers say more support and education is needed to help B.C.'s COVID-19 patients





Better Long-lasting new coronavirus Patients need awareness, education and support, according to researchers at Simon Fraser University who conducted a study on the topic. Further education for health care workers, including doctors and nurses, is one of the recommendations in a report conducted by the SFU-based Pacific Institute for Pathogens, Pandemics and Society. The report includes two focus groups consisting of unpaid caregivers, professional care providers, long-term coronavirus disease researchers, and people living with long-term coronavirus disease identified as “long-term residents.” Contains research results from “This is a new symptom that you can't see,” said long-hauler Kayley Jamison, who co-led a focus group as part of a larger study with SFU School of Health Sciences assistant professor Kayley Byers. “Many people do not believe that long-lasting COVID-19 is real or exists. Unfortunately, it permeates throughout the health care system.” According to researchers, long-term COVID-19 is a multisystemic condition that begins weeks after infection with COVID-19 and can last for years. Story continues below ad People who have lived with COVID-19 for a long time often need to take time off from work to rest and manage their symptoms.



2:12

Long-term coronavirus patients decry government closure of in-person clinics

More than 3.5 million Canadian adults have experienced prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, and 40 per cent of them said they had difficulty accessing health care, according to Statistics Canada. Latest health and medical news

We will send it to you by email every Sunday.



Researchers said that despite hundreds of studies on the long-running coronavirus, there is no approved standard treatment or cure. “We want to be visible, but we are becoming increasingly invisible.” As one unpaid carer who took part in our study put it: “We want people to believe that coronavirus will be around for a long time. “I think there needs to be a cultural change in that we have a lot of people in our lives,” Jamieson said. Jamison contracted COVID-19 in 2021 and has been battling symptoms of the disease for a long time ever since. Story continues below ad At the time, she was a master's student and was working two jobs. Due to the symptoms, she had to take her medical leave. trending now 79-year-old American tourist dies after elephant charges on Zambian safari

Thief steals more than $40 million from LA cash vault, vanishes without a trace “This is a dramatic change,” she said. “Cognitive impairment…I couldn't even understand when I was reading my previous work, and I couldn't move due to fatigue.'' You may end up bedridden due to fatigue afterwards.” Jamison's symptoms included brain fog and fatigue, as well as a rash, ringing in the ears, chest pain, shortness of breath and tremors. The report concluded that further investment in public health is needed to find evidence-based pathways to care. “As the pandemic continues, the lingering effects of COVID-19 need to be addressed urgently at all organizational levels, especially given its potential to become a 'mass-disrupting event' with socio-economic consequences,” the report said. The book says: “Significant financial investment is required to generate research that provides support, provides accessible information and facilitates patient rehabilitation.”



2:13

Can nicotine patches treat long-term COVID-19 symptoms?



© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/10405683/support-education-needed-long-covid-patients/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos