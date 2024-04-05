Drug shows potential to slow progression of rare, painful genetic disease





NIH-supported clinical trial could lead to first effective treatment for ACDC disease what: Drugs used to treat certain bone diseases slow the progression of a rare, painful genetic disease known as arterial calcification due to CD73 deficiency (ACDC), which causes excess calcium to build up in the arteries. It is expected that. These results come from a first-in-human clinical trial supported by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health.Research published in journals vascular medicine, It could lead to the first effective treatment for a rare disease. ACDC has no known cure, but it often targets arteries in the legs and can cause pain and difficulty walking. It can also affect the joints of the hand, causing pain and deformity. In severe cases, this condition can lead to limb loss. Symptoms of this disease often begin in the late teens or 20s. It is a very rare disease, thought to affect only about 20 people worldwide, with a prevalence estimated at less than 1 in 1 million people. Previous studies have identified the genes and underlying biochemical mechanisms of ACDC disease. A recent study by the NHLBI research team identified an existing drug called . etidronic acidas a potential treatment for ACDC based on animal and human cell disease models. In this study, researchers evaluated the safety and efficacy of etidronate in treating arterial calcification and impaired blood flow in the legs in seven people (four women and three men) with ACDC disease. Although small in number, together they account for about one-third of known cases worldwide. Treatment consisted of taking oral medication daily for 14 days every 3 months for 3 years. Researchers used CT scans to measure calcium deposits and examined blood flow using a non-invasive tool, the ankle-brachial index, both at the beginning of the study and at annual follow-up after treatment. did. Researchers found that etidronate treatment appeared to be safe, with no adverse side effects reported. This drug appears to slow the development of new calcium deposits in blood vessels in the legs and also slow the progression of blood flow obstruction. However, the drug did not reverse the calcium deposits that were already present in the affected blood vessels or joints, nor did it show any obvious improvement in blood flow. Questionnaires administered to patients suggested improvements in symptoms such as pain and movement disorders. The researchers suggest that lessons learned from the current study may enable the development of new treatments for ACDC and large-scale clinical trials for the disease. This study may also shed light on other diseases associated with excess calcium buildup in the arteries. peripheral artery disease (pad) and atherosclerosis. reference: The paper “Pilot study to assess the safety and efficacy of etidronate treatment for arterial calcification due to CD73 deficiency (ACDC)” vascular medicine. Who: Elisa Ferrante, PhD, clinical program manager and staff scientist in NHLBI's Division of Translational Vascular Medicine, and Alessandra Brofferio, MD, clinical cardiologist in NHLBI's Institute for Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine.

