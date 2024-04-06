Health
Colorectal cancer is on the rise among young people
Colorectal cancer is a common and often fatal disease of the colon and rectum. According to the study, although the number of infections among adults over 50 has remained stable, the infection rate among people under 50 has been on the rise, increasing by 1% every year since 2000. Aparna Parikh, M.D., oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and associate professor at Harvard Medical School. Currently, it is the most lethal cancer for men and the second most lethal cancer for women after breast cancer. About 55,010 people are expected to die from the disease this year. American Cancer Society Estimate.
“I think these young patients have really unique challenges,” Dr. Parikh said in an interview. Managed Healthcare Executive. “Many of my patients have young children. We see a lot of young people in their 20s and 30s who are just starting out and are in the prime of their lives in terms of their earning potential. ”
Researchers at the International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the World Health Organization, report This week's global cancer statistics CA: Cancer Journal for Clinicians. Their report estimates that there will be 1.9 million new cases of colorectal cancer and 904,000 deaths in 2022.
This type of incident does not only occur in the United States.
“We are now definitely seeing this trend all over the world, certainly in Europe, some parts of South America, and even smaller parts of Africa and India,” Parikh said.
Experts are perplexed by the increasing incidence of the disease among young people.
Experts don't know exactly why it develops, but there are a variety of possible causes. Risk factor According to the CDC report, these include excessive drinking, smoking, obesity, and poor eating habits.
“We do know that red meat and heavy diets are risk factors for colorectal cancer,” Parikh says. “A plant-based Mediterranean diet appears to be generally protective for gut health.”
The upward trend in cases in developing countries such as Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe may be due to a lack of access and cost to testing options, the report said. CA: Cancer Journal for Physicians To read.
A family history of colorectal cancer is also a risk factor. About one in three people diagnosed with colorectal cancer has a family member who has had colorectal cancer. However, more cases are now occurring in people with no family history of colorectal cancer.
One thing is certain: most colorectal cancers grow slowly. It starts as a polyp and progresses over many years, sometimes taking up to 10 years to turn into cancer.
According to Parikh's research, the degree of infestation varies, but there are some signs to look out for.
- Changes in bowel habits (74%)
- Combination of rectal bleeding and change in bowel habits (71%)
- Rectal mass (24.5%)
Because of the influx of younger and younger patients, the American Cancer Society has changed its recommended screening age to 45 years. If a first-degree family member has been diagnosed, the recommended screening age is 10 years before diagnosis, Parikh said. Standard screening includes blood tests or annual stool sample tests.
“If you have intestinal symptoms or a change in blood in your stool, it's no longer a screening. These are symptoms and you should get a colonoscopy right away,” Parikh said. “However, if you do not have consistent symptoms such as weight loss, changes in stool pattern, abdominal pain, or blood in your stool, you may be eligible for standard screening.”
Especially after a cancer diagnosis in a young person, Parikh and her colleagues work with a team of social workers who specialize in working with families with young children. Financial planners are also involved in helping patients plan for treatment and end-of-life costs. Because reproductive organs can be damaged during radiation therapy, patients who were planning to have children before being diagnosed may contact an in vitro fertilization specialist to save their eggs.
“It's not just the disease; it's everything that the disease affects,” Parikh said.
