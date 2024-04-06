COVID-19 has 'fundamentally' changed the leading cause of death

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) became the world's second leading cause of death in the year after it was declared a pandemic, according to a report. study Published in lancet.

Although heart disease remains the top killer, coronavirus has “fundamentally changed” the top five causes of death for the first time in 30 years, replacing stroke, the magazine said. In 2021, 94 people per 100,000 people died from coronavirus on an age-standardized basis.

Since 1990, global life expectancy has increased by 6.2 years. This is primarily due to reductions in deaths from diarrhea and lower respiratory tract infections, and improved outcomes for people suffering from stroke and ischemic heart disease.

“Our study presents a nuanced picture of global health,” said Lian Ong, co-first author of the study and principal investigator at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. “At the same time, we are seeing monumental progress by countries in preventing deaths from diarrhea and stroke. At the same time, we are seeing how far the COVID-19 pandemic is setting us back.”

From 2019 to 2021, progress was made in preventing deaths from Alzheimer's disease, other dementias, and most other leading causes of death except malaria.

of study It is believed to be the first study to compare deaths due to coronavirus to deaths from other causes. The study tracked 288 causes of death in 204 countries and territories and 811 regional cities.