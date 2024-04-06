Argentines desperate to avoid dengue fever run out of insect repellent





In Argentina, insect repellents are a popular product. Argentina has been plagued by dengue-carrying mosquitoes, which have led to shortages that have led to scuffles in supermarkets, rationing and shortages of homemade concoctions. The country has been one of the worst-hit countries in the dengue fever outbreak that has hit Latin America and the Caribbean, due to the hot and humid summer heat exacerbated by the El Niño phenomenon. The outbreak, amid an economic crisis in a country with strict import controls, has led to a serious shortage of mosquito repellents. Some businesses have set up dedicated WhatsApp channels to let their customers know when their products have arrived. There are also companies that impose a ration of three products per person. In one viral video, a man appears in a park surrounded by clouds of mosquitoes and explains how to mix water with local low-cost shampoo brand Plusbelle to repel the flying pests. . “Everything was homemade,” said Laura Di Costa, 56. She couldn't find insect repellent and ended up hospitalized with dengue fever, which causes pain in her joints and bones. Dengue fever is also called “breakbone fever.” In severe cases, dengue fever can cause hemorrhagic fever and death. “I try not to go out too much. I don't even take my grandchildren to the park so they don't get in the grass,” di Costa added. Official figures show 129 people have died in Argentina so far this year, a 10-fold increase compared to the same period last year. Brazil has seen an 81% increase in infections, the highest in the region, with 3.5 million infections, three times more than in 2023, according to the Pan American Health Organization. “This is probably the worst dengue season (in the region),” said Jarvas Barbosa, director of the Pan American Health Organization. Liberal President Javier Millay's government this week scrapped import duties on mosquito repellents after facing criticism from opposition parties for its “absence” during the crisis. Meanwhile, sprays and creams are being sold for about $40 a bottle instead of the usual $5, a painful price for a nation already facing 276 percent annual inflation. lm/fb/acb

