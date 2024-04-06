Preliminary results show that a single prostate cancer screening that includes a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, kallikrein panel, and MRI results in 1 case of high-grade cancer in every 196 men and 1 case of low-grade cancer in every 909 men. More cancer was detected. From his ProScreen randomized trial in Finland.

The risk difference between the group randomly assigned to the screening invitation and the control group who did not receive the screening invitation was 0.11% (95% CI 0.03-0.20) for low-grade cancers; was 0.51% (95% CI 0.33-0.70). Anssi Auvinen, MD, of the University of Tampere, Finland, and his colleagues reported on a high-grade cancer. Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Among the 7,744 men screened, 32 cases of low-grade prostate cancer and 128 cases of high-grade prostate cancer were detected. Of the 7,457 invited men who declined to participate, seven had low-grade cancer and 44 had high-grade cancer.

Across the invited screening group, 39 cases of low-grade prostate cancer and 172 cases of high-grade prostate cancer were detected. During a median follow-up of 3.2 years in the group not invited for screening, 65 low-grade cancers and 282 high-grade cancers were detected.

The overall cancer detection rate among screened men was 2.07%, with a detection rate of approximately 1.7% for high-grade cancers and 0.4% for low-grade cancers.

Ovinen and his team noted that the detection rate for high-grade cancers is comparable to that of initial cancer screening. European Randomized Research Trial on Screening for Prostate Cancer (1.8%) and evaluated PSA testing, whereas the current study protocol reduced overdetection of low-grade disease (0.4% vs. 3.2%, respectively).

This improvement is a result of “more careful selection of patients for biopsy using biomarkers and MRI, and reflects the clear clinical benefits offered by current diagnostic tools compared to PSA-only approaches.” ,” said Jeffrey J. Tosoian, MD, MPH, of Vanderbilt.University Medical Center and colleagues in Nashville, Tennessee Edits accompanying research.

“Previous studies have demonstrated the benefits and harms of PSA screening followed by systematic biopsy, but this study aims to properly use biomarkers and imaging to select patients for biopsy. “This suggests a more modern and practical approach to screening that optimizes the

Auvinen et al. cautioned that the results are descriptive and “should be interpreted tentatively pending trial results for the primary outcome of prostate cancer mortality.”

of ProScreen trial version Based on the idea that a kallikrein panel containing four components (total PSA, free PSA, intact PSA, and human kallikrein-2) could reduce the number of men undergoing biopsy for high-grade prostate cancer. was designed to increase the specificity of screening. MRI in men with elevated PSA may reduce detection of low-grade prostate cancer while maintaining sensitivity for high-grade cancer.

The study enrolled 60,745 cancer-free men between the ages of 50 and 63 (mean age 57). They were randomized in a 1:3 ratio to be invited or not invited to undergo screening from February 2018 to July 2020. Of the 15,201 eligible men invited to undergo screening, 7,744 (51%) participated.

In this three-step screening protocol, participants first had a blood sample drawn to measure PSA. If PSA was 3 ng/mL or higher, participants underwent a 4-kallikrein panel to test for possible clinically significant cancer (Grade Group 2 or higher). Those with a Kallikrein panel score of 7.5% or higher underwent prostate MRI, and those with an abnormal MRI underwent targeted biopsy of the region of interest without simultaneous systematic biopsy.

Men with negative MRI results but elevated PSA levels (>0.15 ng/mL)2) I underwent a systematic biopsy to avoid missing any high-grade cancer.

The authors also conducted a supplementary analysis showing that treatment for identified prostate cancers was more likely to be active surveillance in the group randomized to screening compared to the control group (32% vs. (24%), found that androgen deprivation was unlikely to be involved. treatment (3% vs 7%).

Although these initial data “reflect the increasingly favorable profile of prostate cancer screening achieved through the use of modern diagnostic tools,” the editorialists wrote, the long-term Benefit still needs to be determined by follow-up studies.

Auvinen and colleagues acknowledged the study's limitations, including the fact that the absolute difference between the two randomized groups was small and “the clinical significance remains unclear.”

They also found that the prescreening that many participants reported may have reduced cancer detection compared to a population that did not receive prescreening for prostate cancer, and that the results were consistent with one-time screening. It was based on a screening invitation and indicated some high-grade prostate glands. The cancer may have been missed.

mike bassett I am a staff writer specializing in oncology and hematology. He is based in Massachusetts.

disclosure This research was supported by the Academy of Finland, the Finnish Cancer Foundation, the Jane and Artos Erkko Foundation, Tampere University Hospital, the Finnish National Research Fund run by Helsinki University Hospital, the Sigrid Juselius Foundation, and the Paiwicki and Sakari Solberg Foundation. was supported by a grant from Foundation. The co-authors were supported in part by grants from the National Cancer Institute and the Swedish Cancer Society Cancer Vonden. Auvinen had nothing to disclose. Several co-authors reported relationships with industry. Tosoian reported receiving grants from the network and the Prostate Cancer Foundation. She serves as a scientific advisor for LynxDx. He owns shares in LynxDx. He also has a patent pending for MPS2 with LynxDx. Co-editors also reported their relationships with industry. Primary information Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Source reference: Auvinen A, et al. “Prostate cancer screening with PSA, kallikrein panels, and MRI: The ProScreen randomized trial” JAMA 2024; DOI: 10.1001/jama.2024.3841. secondary sources Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Source reference: Tosoian JJ et al. “A practical approach to prostate cancer screening” JAMA 2024; DOI: 10.1001/jama.2024.4089.