Freenome's colorectal cancer blood test data blows away analysts





Diving overview: free gnome Topline results published This week, data were released from a study of a blood-based test for early detection of colorectal cancer, but the data fell short of expectations and competing diagnoses.

The test achieved a sensitivity of 79.2% for colorectal cancer, about 15% for advanced adenomas, and a specificity of 90% in a study of about 50,000 participants. Investors surveyed by TD Cowen analysts before the earnings release expected Freenome to report a sensitivity of 86% for colorectal cancer and 23% for advanced adenomas.

Cowen and Evercore ISI analysts said the results are positive for Exact Sciences, which sells stool-based colorectal cancer screening tests. Dive Insight: Freenome has spent the past decade developing and testing methods to detect signs of tumors by analyzing DNA, RNA, proteins, and more in blood samples. The initial goal is to increase colorectal and lung cancer screening rates by making it easier for people to get tested. In the field of colorectal cancer, people currently need to provide a stool sample or undergo a colonoscopy to undergo screening. The company conducted a prospective registration study to validate the test in colorectal cancer. Although the study met its primary endpoint, sensitivity fell below analysts' expectations and the standards set by Exact Sciences' stool-based Cologuard. Exact Sciences' Next Generation Cologuard Test Achieved 94% sensitivity In a landmark trial conducted last year, the specificity for detecting colorectal cancer was 91%. Freenome reported a sensitivity of 79.2% and a specificity of almost 92% in colorectal cancer. Adjusting specificity to 90%, the cutoff used by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, did not affect Freenome's sensitivity in colorectal cancer and increased it slightly in advanced adenomas. Cowen analysts said FreeNorm's results are good news for incumbents Exact Sciences and Guardant Health, which is developing a competing blood-based screening test.Investors sent Guardant stock 27% decrease When the company reported a sensitivity of 83% for colorectal cancer in 2022. Cowen analysts compared Guardant's data favorably to FreeNorm's results, but questioned whether the test could have any commercial impact. Evercore analysts believe that the test's sensitivity for advanced adenomas, which are precursors to colorectal cancer, has been tested by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), an expert group that recommends standards for preventive services such as cancer screening. It was shown that there is a possibility of influencing the opinion of Freenome and Guardant blood tests achieved 12.5%; 20% sensitivity In the detection of advanced adenomascompared to each 40% or more For Cologuard. Analysts said the difference in sensitivity “makes a big difference” in the USPSTF's life-year calculations. Analysts said the blood test would provide at least 20% fewer years of life than Cologuard, assuming testing once every two years. Cowen analysts also pointed to the USPSTF as a major barrier to widespread commercial use of Freenome's test. “We feel [Freenome] While these data can be used to secure FDA coverage and Medicare reimbursement, USPSTF approval is much more uncertain as blood underperforms in the new paradigm, but it is still possible to secure FDA coverage and Medicare reimbursement, although USPSTF approval is much more uncertain since blood is underperforming in the new paradigm. “Targeting could increase compliance,” the analysts wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medtechdive.com/news/freenome-colorectal-cancer-blood-test/712246/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos