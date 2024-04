Helping a loved one with dementia

Senior Want to learn more about this at Kettering Health?





learn more









is more than 55 million People all over the world are suffering from dementia. This is a general term that refers to symptoms of cognitive decline and memory loss. Symptoms often interfere with daily life and lead to dependence on others. Dr. AS Love JunediDana Ritchie, an internal medicine specialist who is looking ahead one year. Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Program Directors, please share the best ways to help a loved one with dementia. help someone you love When caring for someone with dementia, you may instinctively want to go into parenting mode. According to Dana, this is the worst thing you can do. “Correcting, criticizing and arguing are the quickest ways to rob someone with dementia of their dignity.” The most important thing is to keep your loved ones safe. People with dementia may think of themselves as something in the past or mistake them for other people. Rather than correcting them, which can irritate them, Dana suggests meeting them where they are, as long as their beliefs and actions don't hurt them. “Try participating in their reality.” You may also forget how to perform daily tasks. If you have to take away something to keep your car keys or stove safe, don't criticize the other person's mistakes and suggest other options. People with dementia may do things differently than you, such as eating with their hands, but doing things on their own is more important than doing things the “right” way. Avoid taking things away or doing anything in their place unless necessary. “We want them to be as independent as possible,” Dana says. “The more we take away, the less they can do.” Their doctors are also a valuable source of information. Dementia resources Dr. Junaidi said he is always there for patients and their families when they need help. “Each case is different,” she says. “But it starts with a clear conversation about how advanced the dementia is, what they need help with, and how we can provide that help.” Through social workers, Regional Agency on Aging, Dr. Junaidi can provide patients with the support they need, including transportation services, home care, and assisted living.of alzheimer's disease association We also offer free resources throughout the Miami Valley area. By controlling underlying conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes, you can prevent complications that worsen forgetfulness. There are also medications that can suppress the symptoms of dementia. However, Dr Juneidi feels that the first step to finding the right support for a loved one with dementia is accepting that they are aging and have challenges. “If we know there's a problem, we can deal with it much better than by turning a blind eye,” she says.

Get the month's most popular health news, articles and tips delivered to your inbox.





sign up







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ketteringhealth.org/helping-a-loved-one-with-dementia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos