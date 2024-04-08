UTI oral vaccine offers a promising alternative to antibiotics

thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Initial results from the first long-term follow-up study on the safety and efficacy of the MV140 vaccine against recurrent urinary tract infections will be presented at the European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress this weekend in Paris.

They found that among both men and women who had recurrent UTIs, 54 percent of study participants remained UTI-free for nine years after vaccination, with no notable side effects reported. It was shown that there is no such thing. Full results of the study are expected to be published by the end of 2024.

Urinary tract infections are the most common bacterial infections. These are experienced by half of women and one in five men, and can be painful and uncomfortable. In 20-30% of cases, recurrent infections occur requiring short-term antibiotic treatment. Currently, antibiotic-resistant urinary tract infections are on the rise and drugs are becoming less effective, so new ways to prevent and treat these infections are needed.

This long-term follow-up study, conducted by clinicians at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in the UK, investigated the safety and effectiveness of the MV140 vaccine in 89 patients who were originally treated privately at The Urology Partnership Reading. Examined.

MV140 is a new vaccine for recurrent urinary tract infections that is administered as a pineapple-flavored suspension that is sprayed twice daily under the tongue for three months. Researchers have previously studied the short-term safety and efficacy of MV140, but this is the first long-term follow-up study to be reported on a global scale.

Dr Bob Yang, consultant urologist at the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, who co-led the study, said: 'Prior to vaccination, all participants suffered from recurrent urinary tract infections, and for many women , these symptoms can be difficult to treat.”

Nine years after first receiving this new UTI vaccine, about half of the participants remained infection-free. Overall, the vaccine was safe in the long term, and participants reported fewer less severe urinary tract infections. Many people who have actually had a urinary tract infection tell me that simply drinking lots of water is enough to treat it. ”

“This is a very easy vaccine to administer and can be given as a three-month course by a GP. Many of our participants told us that vaccination had restored their quality of life. Although we have not yet examined the effectiveness of this vaccine in patient groups, this follow-up data suggests that this vaccine could be a game-changer in UTI prevention once it is widely available and reduces the need for antibiotic treatment. It suggests.”

In the first trial, patients were initially followed for 12 months, and data from the women in the cohort was published in BJU International in 2017. During the nine-year follow-up, researchers analyzed data from the original patients' electronic health records. cohort.

They interviewed participants about their experiences with urinary tract infections after vaccination and asked about side effects. During the nine-year follow-up, 48 participants remained completely infection-free. The average infection-free period for the entire cohort was 54.7 months (4.5 years), one year shorter for women at 56.7 months and 44.3 months for men. 40% of participants reported repeat vaccination after 1 to 2 years.

Gernot Bonkat, professor of urology at the Altauro Urological Medical Center in Switzerland and chair of the EAU Urological Infectious Diseases Guidelines Committee, said: Recurrent urinary tract infections are a significant economic burden, and overuse of antibiotic treatment can lead to antibiotic-resistant infections.

This follow-up study revealed encouraging data regarding the long-term safety and efficacy of the MV140 vaccine.

Further studies on more complex urinary tract infections are needed, as well as studies looking at different patient groups, so that the use of this vaccine can be better optimized. “We need to be realistic, but this vaccine could be a breakthrough in the prevention of urinary tract infections and represents a safe and effective alternative to conventional treatments. There is a possibility.”

MV140, developed by Spain-based pharmaceutical company Immunotek, contains four bacterial species in a suspension with water. Available off-license in 26 countries. All trial participants were over the age of 18 and had not had a urinary tract infection when they first received the vaccine. None of the participants had other urinary abnormalities such as catheters, tumors, or stones. Seventy-two women and 17 men participated in the follow-up survey, and results were self-reported.

reference: Canabar, S., Foley, S., Yang, B. Assessing the long-term efficacy and safety of Uromune® bacterial vaccine in an initial cohort: a 9-year study in the United Kingdom for the treatment of recurrent urinary tract infections in men and women. Presented at his EAU24 April 4-8, 2024. Paris, France.

This article has been reprinted from the following material. Note: Materials may be edited for length and content. Please contact the citation source for details.