There is still no standard test for early detection of pancreatic cancer.Scientists are working to change that





CNN

—



Mammography is a way to detect breast cancer early. Colonoscopy is a way to detect colon cancer early. However, there is no standard test to detect early cases of pancreatic cancer, before the cancer cells have spread and when surgery is likely to be effective.

If pancreatic cancer is detected early, patients may have a better chance of survival. Although the pancreas occupies a small proportion, Approximately 3% of all new cancer cases In the US, it is 3rd leading cause of death from cancer and Projected to become the second leading cause of cancer death By the end of this decade.

Research teams across the country are studying ways to detect early cases, and many are turning to blood-based liquid biopsy tests.

“This term 'liquid biopsy' is essentially trying to find markers in the blood that indicate the presence of a tumor, and there are a number of ways to do that. “There are many different characteristics that we can take advantage of,” said Dr. Brian Wolpin, director of the National Gastrointestinal Cancer Center. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Whose laboratories conducted research in this area?

However, many studies investigating the potential of liquid biopsy tests for early detection of pancreatic cancer are still in their early stages.and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. Pancreatic cancer screening not recommended In particular, it infects adults who do not show symptoms, as there are no established methods or tests to detect this form of the disease early in the general population.

Currently, there is no single blood test recommended to detect early pancreatic cancer, although a large scientific community is working to change this and identify screening tests that can be used in clinical practice. , it's very difficult,” Wolpin said. . “We still have a lot of work to do to get there.”

A team presented research Monday at the American Association for Cancer Research's annual meeting, detailing the development of a liquid biopsy test that was found to be able to detect 97% of stage I and stage II pancreatic cancers in hundreds of volunteers. did. The researchers are from City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center and other institutions around the world.

Their study, which has not been published in a peer-reviewed journal, involved 984 participants, including healthy people and pancreatic cancer patients based in Japan, the United States, South Korea, and China.

The researchers took blood samples from each person and examined the expression of a series of small genes called microRNAs, which are packaged in exosomes found in the blood. Exosomes are small vesicles released by both cancer cells and healthy cells in the blood.

“Our healthy cells don't proliferate as fast as cancer cells, so cancer cells tend to release more exosomes compared to healthy cells,” said the study's senior author, Department of Molecular Sciences. said Dr. Ajay Goel, Head of the Department. City of Hope Diagnosis and Experimental Treatment. “And when these exosomes are released by tumor cells, they circulate in the bloodstream.”

Goel and colleagues identified eight microRNAs in exosomes released by pancreatic cancer cells and five microRNAs in the blood. They developed an approach that uses these markers to determine whether a person's exosomes are associated with pancreatic cancer.

Researchers found that the liquid biopsy approach detected 93% of pancreatic cancers in the American volunteers in the study, 91% of pancreatic cancers in the Korean cohort, and 88% of pancreatic cancers in the Chinese cohort. I discovered something.

The researchers ran the test again, this time not only using exosome-based markers; CA19-9, is known to be associated with pancreatic cancer. Combining their approach with his CA19-9 test, he was able to accurately detect 97% of stage I and stage II pancreatic cancers in U.S. volunteers.

“That's what we're excited about: Not only did this test work brilliantly at every stage, it was 97% accurate in finding people with either Stage I or Stage II disease. That is,” Goel said.

He added that study data showed the test had a false-positive result for stage I and II pancreatic cancer at a rate of less than 5%.

“It is very important to diagnose the disease as early as possible, such as stage I or II. This means there is a high chance that the cancer can be treated surgically,” Goel said. “The best treatment for pancreatic patients is to remove the cancer, not chemotherapy or drugs.”

Surgeons can be “very reluctant” to operate if you have stage III or IV pancreatic cancer, he said. The reason may be the complexity of such surgery, long-term complications, and surgery at an advanced stage may not be enough to prevent the cancer from coming back.

“That's why it's so important that this blood test is so good and that 97% of the time we can detect cancer at the earliest possible stage, we can block it, we can intervene, we can surgically remove it. 'It effectively treats cancer,''' Goel said.

There is Blood-based pancreatic cancer test These are used in medicine, often on people who have already been diagnosed with a disease. Your doctor may repeat blood tests during and after treatment to determine how the cancer is responding. However, there is no blood test that can detect pancreatic cancer in its early stages.

In their abstract, Goel and colleagues write that their approach “may be further validated for clinical use in the near future,” particularly for early detection of pancreatic cancer.

“We were generally excited about these particular data because the type of cancer we're looking at here is very deadly,” Goel said.

“The number of people affected by this disease and cancer will continue to increase,” he says. “So we need to do something about it. That's why we were so excited to have a blood-based liquid biopsy to detect pancreatic cancer early with such high sensitivity.”

The liquid biopsy test research published by Goel and his colleagues is “interesting,” Wolpin said, describing one potential approach to developing tests for early detection, where there is a great need. .

definitely diagnose someone Pancreatic cancer may include a series of scans, blood tests, and biopsies, but these are usually only done if you have pancreatic cancer. symptomsThis may include jaundice or yellowing of the eyes or skin, weight loss, abdominal or back pain, and feeling tired or weak. However, by that point, the cancer may have progressed.

“The majority of patients with pancreatic cancer are in an advanced stage at the time of diagnosis. Therefore, over 80% of patients have advanced disease and the chances of curable cancer at its onset are very low. “We know that,” Wolpin said.

“This is very different from many other major cancer types, such as breast cancer and colorectal cancer, where the majority of patients actually present with early-stage disease,” he said. “Symptoms of pancreatic cancer are generally less specific, such as abdominal discomfort and sometimes weight loss, but these symptoms often do not lead to immediate medical attention.”

But some experts warn that mass testing of average-risk, healthy people who are not showing symptoms could lead to false-positive results and do more harm than good.

City of Hope researchers aren't the only scientists hoping to develop reliable tests to diagnose pancreatic cancer patients as early as possible.

In 2020, University of Pennsylvania research A blood test to screen for specific biomarkers associated with pancreatic cancer was found to be 92% accurate in its ability to detect the disease.

In 2022, Pilot study by researchers at the University of California, San Diego found that a blood test that detects proteins associated with cancer cells was able to identify 95.5% of Stage I pancreatic cancers in samples from more than 300 volunteers (of whom 139 (184 were healthy people).

Dr. Al Neugut, a medical oncologist and professor of pancreatic cancer at Columbia University Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, said the field of pancreatic cancer, in general, has not made much progress in both early and advanced disease. said that it is a field. He majored in epidemiology at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, but was not involved in any liquid biopsy testing research.

“Pancreatic cancer is the epitome of a cancer for which we have no solution,” Neugat said.

“The pancreas is a very strange organ, completely different from other organs in the body,” he said. “It's hard to reach because it's at the back of the abdomen. It's not easy for the surgeon. It's not easy for the oncologist. It's very difficult to even get close to it. You can't physically examine it. Radiology. It’s hard to receive. It’s hidden.”

Although pancreatic cancer is rare, you can lower your risk by eating a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, avoiding alcohol, limiting exposure to carcinogens, and not smoking.

“Smoking is the most important avoidable risk factor for pancreatic cancer,” the report states. American Cancer Society.

Still, some form of testing to detect pancreatic cancer early would “dramatically change the game” for patients, Wolpin said, adding that he believes the medical field can achieve the development of such tools. He added that he was looking forward to it.

“If we can detect more patients early, we have a better chance of curing pancreatic cancer patients and potentially begin to reverse the very grim statistics that almost 90% of patients who develop pancreatic cancer die from the cancer. ,” Wolpin said. “We really need to change these numbers, and detecting cancer earlier is a dramatic way to do that.”