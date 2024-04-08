Neuron model opens the way to new Alzheimer's disease treatments





Weill Cornell Medicine scientists have developed an innovative human neuron model that robustly simulates the spread of tau protein aggregates in the brain, a process that causes cognitive decline in Alzheimer's disease and frontotemporal dementia. developed. This new model led to the identification of new therapeutic targets that have the potential to block the spread of tau. The preclinical study, published April 5 in the journal Cell, is an important advance in Alzheimer's disease research. “Currently, there are no treatments that can prevent the spread of tau aggregates in the brains of Alzheimer's patients,” said study lead author Helen and Robert Appel Alzheimer's Research Institute and Barton P. – said Lee Gan, director of the B. Resnick Professor Emeritus. Professor of Neurodegenerative Diseases at the Feil Family Brain and Mind Institute at Weill Cornell Medical College. “Our human neuron model of tau spread overcomes the limitations of previous models and reveals a previously unknown potential target for drug discovery.” Human pluripotent stem cells can develop into any cell in the body and can be induced to become neurons to model brain diseases in a laboratory dish. However, modeling tau propagation in these young neurons has been nearly impossible because tau propagation takes decades in the aging brain. Gan's team used CRISPR technology to modify the genomes of human stem cells to promote the expression of tau, which is associated with the diseased aging brain. “This model is innovative because it simulates the spread of tau within neurons within weeks, a process that typically takes decades in the human brain,” Gunn said. In the quest to stop tau propagation, Gunn's team used a CRISPRi screen to disable 1,000 genes and confirm their role in tau propagation. They discovered 500 genes that have a significant impact on tau abundance. “CRISPRi technology allowed us to use an unbiased approach to search for drug targets, not limited to those previously reported by other scientists,” said one of the study's lead authors. said Celeste Parra Bravo, a researcher. neuroscience He is a doctoral candidate at Weill Cornell Graduate School of Medicine and works in the Cancer Research Laboratory. One of the findings involves the UFMylation cascade, a cellular process in which a small protein called UFM1 binds to other proteins. The link between this process and the spread of tau was previously unknown. Post-mortem studies of the brains of Alzheimer's patients found that UFMylation was altered, and the research team also found in preclinical models that inhibition of the enzyme required for UFMylation blocked tau propagation in neurons. . “The confirmation that inhibiting UFMylation blocked tau spread in both human neurons and mouse models is particularly encouraging,” said study co-author and associate professor of neuroscience at the Appel Institute at Weill Cornell University. said Xiaoqing Gong. Many Alzheimer's treatments initially show promise in mouse models but fail in clinical trials, Gan said. Thanks to her new human cell model, she's optimistic about the way forward. “Our discoveries in human neurons open the door to the development of new treatments that have the potential to make a real difference to people suffering from this devastating disease.” This research was supported in part by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, the National Institute on Aging, and the National Institute of General Medicine, all part of the National Institutes of Health. Additional support was provided by the Tau Consortium and his JPB Foundation. Many of Weill Cornell Medicine's physicians and scientists maintain relationships and collaborate with outside organizations to foster scientific innovation and provide expert guidance. Institutions make these disclosures public to ensure transparency.Please see my profile for this informationDr. Lee Gan. Heather Lindsey is a freelance writer for Weill Cornell Medicine.

