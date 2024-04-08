Blend of antioxidants may help improve memory and cognition

Share on Pinterest A new study has linked a blend of antioxidants to improved cognition, at least in mice.Lilith Matevosyan/Stocksy

A new study from Japan has shown that a blend of antioxidants may improve cognition and memory while suppressing age-related muscle decline in mice.

The antioxidant blend used in this study was supplied by a supplement sold in Japan.

However, combining supplements to create your own blend of antioxidants is not recommended by experts, as experimenting at home can be dangerous.

Cognitive benefits from blended antioxidants have been observed in mouse studies, but to date, no significant human studies have been conducted on their effects.

A new study in mice found that a supplement containing a blend of antioxidants may improve spatial cognition, short-term memory and, surprisingly, muscle endurance in older mice. .

Antioxidants promote cellular health by reducing excess unstable free radical molecules that can damage healthy cells.meanwhile Free radicals They occur naturally, but too many of them can overwhelm healthy cells, causing so-called oxidative stress. Oxidative stress is associated with a wide range of health problems.

Antioxidant is a molecule that helps reduce or prevent cell damage in the body. These are often found in plants and are also present in the human body, but there are also synthetic antioxidants that are consumed as supplements.

Japanese researchers used Twendee X, a blended antioxidant product currently sold in the country. It contains eight types of antioxidants and was formulated by Professor Haruhiko Inufusa of the Antioxidant Research Department at Gifu University's Scientific Research and Innovation Center.

In a new study, 18-month-old genetically modified mice were given water mixed with antioxidants and allowed to drink or not drink freely for a month.

Their spatial cognitive abilities and short-term memory improved during the testing period. This is measured by success on tests. morris water maze and Y-shaped maze compared to a control group of mice given filtered plain tap water.

Treadmill tests showed that by the end of the study, mice treated with antioxidants ran significantly more distance than normal control mice without antioxidants.

Further attempts to train mice treadmill Additional supplement administration showed no discernible effect between the two groups, indicating that the antioxidant blend may not improve athletic performance or muscle strength, but may help prevent age-related muscle loss. suggests that it is possible.

In post-mortem examinations of mouse brains mixed with antioxidants, researchers found that Aspartate aminotransferase — An enzyme that indicates muscle damage — Alanine aminotransferaseas well as total cholesterol levels.

This study MDPI.