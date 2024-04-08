Health
Blend of antioxidants may help improve memory and cognition
- A new study from Japan has shown that a blend of antioxidants may improve cognition and memory while suppressing age-related muscle decline in mice.
- The antioxidant blend used in this study was supplied by a supplement sold in Japan.
- However, combining supplements to create your own blend of antioxidants is not recommended by experts, as experimenting at home can be dangerous.
- Cognitive benefits from blended antioxidants have been observed in mouse studies, but to date, no significant human studies have been conducted on their effects.
A new study in mice found that a supplement containing a blend of antioxidants may improve spatial cognition, short-term memory and, surprisingly, muscle endurance in older mice. .
Antioxidants promote cellular health by reducing excess unstable free radical molecules that can damage healthy cells.meanwhile Free radicals They occur naturally, but too many of them can overwhelm healthy cells, causing so-called oxidative stress. Oxidative stress is associated with a wide range of health problems.
Antioxidant is a molecule that helps reduce or prevent cell damage in the body. These are often found in plants and are also present in the human body, but there are also synthetic antioxidants that are consumed as supplements.
Japanese researchers used Twendee X, a blended antioxidant product currently sold in the country. It contains eight types of antioxidants and was formulated by Professor Haruhiko Inufusa of the Antioxidant Research Department at Gifu University's Scientific Research and Innovation Center.
In a new study, 18-month-old genetically modified mice were given water mixed with antioxidants and allowed to drink or not drink freely for a month.
Their spatial cognitive abilities and short-term memory improved during the testing period. This is measured by success on tests.
Treadmill tests showed that by the end of the study, mice treated with antioxidants ran significantly more distance than normal control mice without antioxidants.
Further attempts to train mice treadmill Additional supplement administration showed no discernible effect between the two groups, indicating that the antioxidant blend may not improve athletic performance or muscle strength, but may help prevent age-related muscle loss. suggests that it is possible.
In post-mortem examinations of mouse brains mixed with antioxidants, researchers found that Aspartate aminotransferase — An enzyme that indicates muscle damage — Alanine aminotransferaseas well as total cholesterol levels.
This study MDPI.
Antioxidant blends are supplements that combine multiple antioxidants. Their claimed benefit is cognitive enhancement. Although there are several studies investigating its value, Michelle Ruthensteina registered dietitian and nutritionist at EntirelyNourished.com, pointed out that so far clinical studies have only been done in mice.
When asked if blended antioxidants are safe, the study's lead author replied: Koji Fukui, Ph.D.“This combination supplement is already on the market. Anyone can purchase it. I also take it every day.”
Both Fukui and Rothenstein cautioned against formulating proprietary blends of antioxidants from existing supplements, but noted that “a combination of antioxidants is better than a single antioxidant.” It produces effects greater than substances.”
“It's almost impossible for the average consumer to choose multiple supplements and continue taking them. Excessive intake of some vitamins can be a problem,” Fukui says. He said TwendeeX also “includes:” amino acid In addition to vitamins, I think this is an interesting combination. ”
Rosenstein agreed, saying, “Homemade antioxidant blends pose challenges in ensuring accurate dosing, potential drug interactions, and contamination, especially with overdosage of fat-soluble antioxidants.'' There are safety concerns, including the risk of toxicity.”
But, Ruthenstein said, “for research purposes, it's easy to evaluate.” [blended antioxidants’] Efficacy and compliance when prescribed at specific doses and administered in clinically controlled and researched procedures. ”
Can we get these antioxidants from food?
By eating a combination of foods containing different antioxidants, you can safely recreate the blended effects.
Antioxidants are easily obtained from a variety of healthy foods. Among them are broccoli, carrot,potato, sweet potato.
cabbage, lettuce, asparagus, squash is also a great sauce. blueberry, strawberrypecan, artichokekale, raspberry, spinachand Okra It is also rich in antioxidants. beets, beansdark chocolate.
Studies have repeatedly found that antioxidants support cognition, so the finding that spatial and short-term memory benefit from a mix of antioxidants is not unexpected, at least in mice. .
However, Fukui expressed surprise at the study's finding that they also appeared to inhibit age-related muscle loss.
“As we age, muscle strength declines, and our blended supplements prevent this decline,” he said.
Fukui said this finding is important because aging is associated with frailty and sarcopenia. [Coenzyme Q10] Amino acid components of TwendeeX. “This may have had a positive effect on mitochondria and muscle tissue,” he said.
Although this finding is promising, it is also too early to generalize the results to humans.
“Antioxidants may reduce oxidative stress in muscles caused by exercise and aid recovery, which may help strengthen muscles. However, in human clinical trials, blended antioxidants Further research is needed to verify these effects of the substance,” Rosenstein said.
How a blend of antioxidants reduces brain fog
One of the symptoms associated with long-term COVID-19 infection is “brain fog,” a slowing of cognitive performance that can lead to significant changes in quality of life.
“It has been suggested that the following [blended antioxidants] It may also be effective against the aftereffects of coronavirus. The main premise is that it has an antioxidant effect,” Fukui added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/blended-antioxidant-supplement-may-help-boost-memory-cognition
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google's long-awaited Find My Device network launches today
- The Israeli army has confirmed the “decline of forces” in southern Gaza BBC News
- Blend of antioxidants may help improve memory and cognition
- Prison fails to change Parvez Elahis' loyalty to Imran Khan: Qaisera
- Germany's Scholz to meet Xi during three-day trip to China
- Biden's new abortion ad features woman who says she almost died because of Texas ban
- PM Modi likens Congress to bitter gourd, calls it mother of all problems in India | Latest news India
- Bahlil meets Jokowi and reports investment developments in IKN and projects ready for inauguration
- Country star Morgan Wallen arrested and accused of throwing chair from roof of bar
- England's Harry Brook scores a quick century for Yorkshire on his return to cricket
- Stylist Tallulah Harlech talks about her favorite fashion finds
- Maryland's innovation economy drives state growth