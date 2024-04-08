Health
Oral bacteria are found in 50% of colorectal cancer tumors
Researchers found bacterial strains commonly found in the mouth in about half of the colorectal tumors examined. This subtype they identified is noteworthy because it appears to protect tumor cells from anticancer drugs.
Experts describe the researchers' findings published in academic journals as follows: Naturecould help scientists develop new countermeasures colorectal cancer.
“Most interestingly, this suggests that targeting these specific bacteria in cancer could be used as another weapon against cancer during treatment.” Dr. Christopher D. Johnstonsaid study co-lead author and assistant professor at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. health.
This study was conducted at a time when cases of colorectal cancer are on the rise. is rising at an alarming rate Between 1995 and 2019, diagnoses among people in this age group jumped from 11% to 20%. The American Cancer Society predicts that colorectal cancer will kill more than 53,000 people in 2024, making it the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States.
Scientists know about the potential link between colorectal cancer and oral bacteria. Fusobacterium nucleatumthe cause periodontal diseasefor over 10 years.
Previous studies have shown that people with high amounts of bacteria in colorectal tumors have a poor prognosis, and that treating bacteria with antibiotics suppresses tumor growth in mice. It has been suggested that removal may also improve cancer.
The study also revealed certain aspects of how this bacterium works. Bacteria attach themselves to colorectal cancer as it spreads, and appear to be able to invade and change cancer cells in ways that may help the cancer grow.
For this study, the research team wanted to dig into specific points. Fusobacterium nucleatum Subtypes associated with colorectal cancer.
According to Johnston, Fusobacterium nucleatum Strains associated with colorectal cancer are of great importance because each can have unique effects on the cancer. “We set out to understand what makes these tumor-homing bacteria genetically distinct and special,” he said.
To do this, Johnson and his colleagues Fusobacterium nucleatum More than 200 patients with colorectal tumors were included.
they discovered it Fusbobacterium nucleatum It dominates the microbiome within some patients' tumors.They also found more abundant subtypes Crucian carp C2 It is present in approximately half of the tissue samples examined. Additionally, approximately 30% of stool samples collected from colorectal cancer patients Fna C2.
Genetic analysis also revealed how this subtype is able to survive far from the mouth. Scientists have discovered that it has certain properties that allow it to travel to the lower intestines and withstand stomach acid without dying.
“We have identified specific clades associated with: [colorectal cancer]And that's important in terms of treatment and prevention,” Johnston said.
Dr. Michael Whitesaid an assistant professor of colorectal surgery at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, who was not involved in the study. health It is thought that this variant may even cause cancer formation.
“While this subtype of bacteria is normal in the oral cavity, it is not routinely found in the colon of healthy people,” he said. “This has led to the hypothesis that these bacteria may be involved in the development of colorectal cancer, as these bacterial species are regularly found only in the colon where malignant tumors have developed. I did.”
Professor White said scientists were just beginning to consider how this information could benefit patients.
he and his colleagues chemical treatment clear Fusbacterium nucleatum In rectal cancer, he said.
The bacteria themselves may also fight cancer cells.
Researchers have shown that this subtype can easily invade cancer cells, making it possible to genetically engineer bacteria to deliver anti-cancer drugs directly to tumors. This method would involve a version of the bacteria that cannot cause disease but can invade colorectal tumors.
The new findings could also prompt new screening programs, Johnston said.
“Identification of the specific bacterial types present in these tumors provides a pathway to screen high-risk populations for these bacteria and design minimally invasive screening kits for early detection of colorectal cancer.” was held,” Johnston said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.health.com/mouth-bacterium-colorectal-cancer-tumors-8623190
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Solar eclipse: Millions prepare for spectacle in North America | BBC News
- Oral bacteria are found in 50% of colorectal cancer tumors
- Greene defends the claim that eclipses and earthquakes are signs of repentance
- India's Narendra Modi focuses on economy in election campaign
- Bakan Erdoan Endonezya Seilmi Cumhurbakan Prabowo Subianto and Cumhurbakan Joko Widodo ile grt!
- Flexibility can help. Why the Prime Minister can choose the date of the UK general election | electoral reform
- The NAB Show 2024 is the definitive global destination for future innovations and trends in the broadcasting, media and entertainment industries.
- Ithaca Men's Rowing Races vs. Rochester and RIT
- The launch of a foldable iPad hinges on a specific type of innovation
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- PTI optimistic about Imran Khan's exit this month
- Actor Jonathan Majors avoids jail for assaulting ex-girlfriend – Queen City News