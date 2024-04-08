Children are using social media to self-diagnose their mental health, research shows – NBC Chicago





A new study points to a new trend in social media: children using the platform to self-diagnose their mental health. In a survey of more than 1,000 high school students conducted by EdWeek Research Center, 55% said they had used social media at least once to diagnose their mental health. It's a phenomenon that teachers are also seeing. In a separate survey of 600 educators, 65% of district and school leaders said students use social media “sometimes” or “often” to diagnose their mental health. It turned out that they answered that they were using it. This has raised concerns among mental health professionals that children are swiping and scrolling to the wrong conclusions and missing out on much-needed help. “There are kids who have a disease and have given themselves a false diagnosis, and either they get the right treatment and find out that it’s not actually the correct diagnosis for them, or You might end up finding a darker side. Weed out any kind of misinformation about incorrect diagnoses,” said Dr. John Walkup, chief of psychiatry at the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago. Stated. At Walkup, we look at both the good and the bad when it comes to social media and mental health. “I'm so happy when families have an idea of ​​what the problem is and go to reputable websites and learn a lot about this condition,” Walkup said. Walkup said the internet can help improve understanding of certain situations and remove bias, but there can also be downsides, especially if young people search for answers on their own and come across less-reputable websites. He said that there is a sex. “If they're really desperate about who they are and what's going on in their lives, they're going to go somewhere else to get information. And if they're lucky, “If you're on a good path, hopefully you're on a good path. But there's a lot of bad stuff out there,” Walkup said. Therefore, it is important to receive an accurate diagnosis. “The best person to talk to is still a trusted medical professional, rather than relying on the internet for a diagnosis. So whether it's your child's pediatrician, if your child is in crisis, , come to the emergency department, we have mental health professionals there 24/7 to provide a diagnosis,'' said pediatric emergency physician Dr. Jennifer Hoffman. Lurie Children's Hospital. Both Hoffman and Walkup say concerned parents should first call their child's pediatrician. “Pediatricians know this and are very helpful,” Walkup said. Other recommended websites to visit for mental health information include: – American Academy of Pediatrics' Mental Health Initiatives – American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry “Family's Factual Guide” -NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness Resources for Children, Teens, and Young Adults -Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital Chicago Pritzker Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health

