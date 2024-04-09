Managing chronic stress can prevent serious health problems, doctors say





FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — April is National Stress Awareness Month, a time to recognize the negative effects of stress. Doctors say everyone experiences stress, but everyone feels it differently. “When you think about the work you have to do and the stress that comes with it, your mouth gets dry and your palms get sweaty,” explained Kaiser Permanente's Dr. Marta Nalbandian. “Once it's over, whether it's a test or a project, you get back on your feet. There's an overwhelming sense of relief.” Dr. Nalbandian said these are some responses to acute stress. Other symptoms include irritability, difficulty concentrating, anxiety, and mood swings. These usually subside after the stressful situation ends. However, she added that it's important to be aware of chronic stress, which can cause things like headaches, digestive problems, and jaw clenching. According to Dr. Nalbandian, chronic stress can turn into a serious health condition if not managed. “Things like heart disease, stroke, cancer and autoimmune diseases are very serious,” she says. Medical professionals advise patients to cope with stress by listening to calming sounds, going outside to get some fresh air, and exercising. meanwhile, Fresno therapist Rachel Zaremba I teach my patients Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), also known as tapping. “This uses tapping on the meridian sites of our body. The meridian system of our body is where our energy system is,” Zaremba said. “So whenever our energy system gets out of balance due to stress or negative emotions, we can tap these centers and bring it back into balance.” Tapping can be done anywhere, including at home or work. Depending on the person and stress level, he says sessions take less than 60 seconds to complete. Using this template, tap your fingers on the pinky side of your hand as you summarize your problem into a statement. “I accept myself and my feelings, even if I (insert whatever bothers you)” (repeat 3 times) Tap the top of your eyebrow 5-7 times while stating the problem (e.g. “I'm stressed out”) Tap next to your eyes 5-7 times while stating your problem. While stating the problem, tap the area under one eye 5 to 7 times. Tap under your nose five to seven times while stating your problem. Tap your chin five to seven times as you state your problem. Tap your collarbone 5 to 7 times while stating your problem. Pat your armpits 5-7 times while saying your problem. While stating the problem, tap the top of your head 5 to 7 times. Repeat until stress level goes down Health experts say it's important to talk to your doctor if you're having trouble managing stress. Follow Amanda Aguilar for the latest news. Facebook, twitter and Instagram.

