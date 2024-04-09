



The groundbreaking Framingham Heart Study, which began in Massachusetts 75 years ago, has grown to include thousands of people across three generations living in multiple states. Framingham Heart Study participant Judy Daubney said his grandmother, Rose Giacomuzzi, was one of the first 5,000 participants. She ended up participating in her first research in 1948. A few years later, Daubney's father enrolled, and Daubney and his siblings volunteered following the sudden death of his uncle. “My grandmother had been participating in this study for 21 years already, but she didn't know that her son was going to die from heart disease,” Daubney said. “Now it's become more personal to us.'' Doctors, politicians and volunteers gathered in Framingham on Monday to celebrate the study's 75th anniversary. “Much of what we specifically learned from this study has become common knowledge,” said Dr. Monica Bertagnoli, director of the National Institutes of Health. “The Framingham researchers first coined the term risk factor. ,” said Dr. George O'Connor, co-director of the Framingham Heart Study. “They found that there are certain factors that predict the risk of developing heart disease, such as smoking, high cholesterol levels, and being overweight.” Currently, more than 15,000 people are participating in the Framingham Heart Study, and Research includes more diversity. Daubney said she doesn't mind getting tested every few years to help others. “By becoming a participant, you are helping people from all walks of life,” she said. Daubney also said the research has been helpful to her. Always check your heart health. “When I come here, I always want to get good reviews,” she said with a laugh. The Framingham Heart Study reduced her cardiovascular disease by 75%. But doctors said there was still much work to be done, pointing to the fact that heart disease rates are on the rise again.

