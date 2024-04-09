Apple cider vinegar benefits: Experts analyze possible health claims

upon tick tock, a man stirs one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar into a cup of water, drinks it, and eats two slices of pizza. Next, test your blood sugar levels. “This is the best result of all,” he said, noting that the spike in his blood sugar graph was much lower than when he ate pizza without vinegar.

In other posts, TikTok users rave about the amazing benefits of apple cider vinegar. lose weight, calm their stomachs And — when applied to the skin — cure acne and eczema.

Carol Johnston, a nutrition professor at Arizona State University, says apple cider vinegar has been used as a home remedy for thousands of years to heal wounds, soothe coughs and soothe stomach aches.

But while some of the health claims for apple cider vinegar have a little bit of science behind them, many claims have never been studied at all, Dr. Johnston said. Here's what we know about apple cider vinegar and some important precautions to keep in mind if you try it.