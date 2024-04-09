Health
Apple cider vinegar benefits: Experts analyze possible health claims
upon tick tock, a man stirs one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar into a cup of water, drinks it, and eats two slices of pizza. Next, test your blood sugar levels. “This is the best result of all,” he said, noting that the spike in his blood sugar graph was much lower than when he ate pizza without vinegar.
In other posts, TikTok users rave about the amazing benefits of apple cider vinegar. lose weight, calm their stomachs And — when applied to the skin — cure acne and eczema.
Carol Johnston, a nutrition professor at Arizona State University, says apple cider vinegar has been used as a home remedy for thousands of years to heal wounds, soothe coughs and soothe stomach aches.
But while some of the health claims for apple cider vinegar have a little bit of science behind them, many claims have never been studied at all, Dr. Johnston said. Here's what we know about apple cider vinegar and some important precautions to keep in mind if you try it.
How does apple cider vinegar benefit your health?
Apple cider vinegar is made by fermentation, in which yeast and bacteria convert carbohydrates first into alcohol and then into acetic acid. This gives vinegar its pungent taste and odor, which research suggests has potential health benefits, Dr. Johnston said.
According to Dr. Chris Dunman, associate professor of gastroenterology at the University of Washington School of Medicine, social media advocates often recommend using unpasteurized and unfiltered versions, which include It contains fuzzy bacteria and undigested carbohydrates. But he says there's no evidence that these “raw” apple cider vinegars are healthier than regular ones.
Vinegar made from apples and other fruits also contains compounds called polyphenols, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and may contribute to potential health benefits, he said. Ta.
What does the research suggest?
blood sugar control
In the early 2000s, while researching how certain diets could help manage type 2 diabetes, Dr. Johnston made a discovery. Research since 1988 We show that acetic acid can reduce blood sugar spikes in rats after giving them a starch solution.
Intrigued, she decided to test the idea on patients with type 2 diabetes. insulin resistance.
since then, Dr. Johnston and other researchers Drinking 1-2 tablespoons of apple cider or other types of vinegar mixed with water just before a high-carbohydrate meal has been shown to reduce blood sugar spikes as quickly as a meal without vinegar. found in limited research.
Some studies have shown that vinegar May be slower of food through the digestive tract and inhibit certain enzymes It breaks down carbohydrates into monosaccharides and suppresses the rise in blood sugar levels.
However, researcher Paul Gill from Australia's Monash University said more research was needed to prove apple cider vinegar was safe and beneficial for long-term use.
weight loss
some small, short term the study A link between apple cider vinegar and weight loss has been found in adults classified as overweight or obese.
in 2009 survey For example, a study of 155 Japanese adults found that those who drank two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar dissolved in water every day for three months lost about 4 pounds. . and, 1 trial in 2024 Researchers studied 120 Lebanese people between the ages of 12 and 25 and found that those who consumed one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar every morning with water lost an average of 15 pounds over a three-month period.
However, one study that followed participants after they stopped taking apple cider vinegar found that, on average, they regained most of their weight within a month. And it has also been found in many studies of similar groups of people. There are no links For weight loss.
Beth Chewonyi, a dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic, said she does not recommend that patients use apple cider vinegar for weight loss, given the lack of solid data and the short duration of the study. .
If vinegar does indeed help you lose weight, she says, it might do so by slowing down digestion, which could make you feel fuller longer.
Animal studies have also shown that acetic acid may reduce fat accumulation in certain tissues and increase the secretion of hormones that signal satiety. So while the evidence in humans is mixed, it's plausible that vinegar may help with weight loss, Dr. Dunman said.
gut health
Tamara Duker Froeman, a New York City dietitian who specializes in digestive disorders, said many of her patients say that drinking apple cider vinegar causes the following symptoms: before or after meals their Acid reflux symptoms.
“I believe in them,” she said. But she noted that “hundreds of other severe reflux patients” have said that vinegar made their symptoms worse.
Unfortunately, it is There is no good research When it comes to vinegar and digestive health, Dr. Nitin K. Ahuja, a gastroenterologist at Penn Medicine, says:
According to Dr. Ahuja, people who use vinegar to treat reflux disease, which is commonly caused by stomach acid leaking into the esophagus, claim that the acid in vinegar stimulates acid production in the stomach. But there is no supporting data, and it “mechanistically makes no sense” that adding acid to the stomach would somehow help control it, he added.
Research conducted in petri dishes suggests that apple cider vinegar may: kill certain microorganismsThis may cause changes in the gut microbiome and reduce bloating, Dr. Ahuja said. But again, this has not been studied in humans, he added.
If your reflux symptoms occur frequently or are severe, seek medical treatment, he said.
skin condition
Applying diluted apple cider vinegar to the skin has long been used as a home remedy for eczema, says Dr. Lydia Lu, a dermatologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. And because some patients asked about such a treatment, she and her colleagues decided to test it.
in Their 2019 surveyResearchers asked 22 participants, half of whom had eczema, to soak one arm in tap water and the other in diluted apple cider vinegar for 10 minutes a day for two weeks. Thereafter, there was no difference in the pH of the participants' skin; microorganisms or the ability to retain water – all of these typically change in eczema. Sixteen of the study participants reported symptoms such as mild burning and itching, primarily on the arms treated with vinegar. One person developed severe itching, moderate burning, and small ulcers. Another developed a raised rash.
Apple cider vinegar “unfortunately doesn't do much for eczema,” says Dr. Lu, and can make symptoms worse.
Some of Dr. Lu's patients “swear” apple cider vinegar to get rid of warts, and TikTok is full of videos suggesting such treatments. For acne and spots or How to remove skin tags. But Dr. Lu says there's no good research on these uses, and apple cider vinegar can cause the following symptoms: chemical burns and skin scars.
Is it safe to try?
Ingesting apple cider vinegar, even diluted, can interact with certain medications, including diabetes and heart medications and diuretics. Apple cider vinegar can also lower blood potassium levels, which can be a problem for people who already have low blood potassium levels, Chewony said. So, consult your doctor before trying it, she said.
According to Dr. Lu, the same advice applies when using apple cider vinegar on your skin. Your doctor or dermatologist can recommend safer and more effective treatments.
If you want to use vinegar to control your blood sugar levels, Dr. Johnston recommends drinking 1 to 2 tablespoons of any type of vinegar diluted in water, but no more than 2 to 4 tablespoons per day. I suggested that it be done. Even if the vinegar is diluted, erode tooth enamelSo she recommended drinking vinegar through a straw.
Drinking the undiluted solution carries the following risks: corrodes the lining of the esophagus Dr. Ahuja also said so.
“You can't just shoot,” Dr. Johnston added.
A safer and tastier method, Dr. Dunman suggested, is to use apple cider vinegar in your cooking.mix in vinaigrette or sushi and ricecombined with olive oil as a bread dip, refreshing carbonated drink. If there's a health benefit to be had, you can get it this way, too, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/09/well/eat/apple-cider-vinegar-benefits.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Harvard SEAS researchers develop new type of fluid | News
- The International Gazette makes an all-share offer to DS Smith
- Apple cider vinegar benefits: Experts analyze possible health claims
- Chinese Xi meets Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to show support for Western democracies
- PM Modi extends greetings to Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi: Best wishes to all
- UK tanning bed industry already well regulated, says TSA chairman
- US and Japan announce military cooperation and joint NASA lunar mission
- Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia invests in D2C tableware brand BlackCarrot
- MGOLF: Huskies are ranked 4th at Koasati Pines Intercollegiate
- With a silver pleated custom Loewe mini dress to promote the film Challengers in Rome, Zendaya's tennis ball-themed heels were the ace of her outfit
- Google upgrades Find My Device network on Android. Introducing 5 ways to use it
- Switzerland has violated human rights, the European court finds, in the historic climate case raised by 2000 women