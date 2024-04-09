Why climate change worsens seasonal allergies

Every spring, as the weather warms and plants begin to bloom, people begin flocking to Neelima Thummala's ENT clinic. They seek treatment for things like sinus infections and sore throats. Allergy symptoms caused by pollen. And in recent years, many people have complained that their once-plain hay fever symptoms have worsened and lasted weeks longer than before. The likely culprit is climate change, Tummala said.

As the burning of fossil fuels continues to flood the atmosphere with carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, causing global average temperatures to rise, Earth's once reliable seasons are changing. Summer-like weather often lasts until autumn, Buds appear long before the vernal equinox. and Hot and humid temperatures prevail for most of the yearpollen and other seasonal allergens can multiply and worsen your symptoms. 26 percent of adults and 19 percent of children in the United States people who experience them. “The prevalence of allergic rhinitis, the technical term for seasonal allergies, has increased every year for the past several decades,” says Tummala, who works in the department of otorhinolaryngology at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He will head the university's Institute for Climate and Health. “Climate change is also affecting the amount of pollen in the air and the length of the pollen season.” Although scientists have not yet shown a direct link between climate change and increases in allergies. , “climate change is likely to be partly to blame,” she says.

Climate change may be changing U.S. pollen patterns in two ways. The first is to extend the national extension. “Frost-free” season, the period between the last 32 degrees Fahrenheit reading of the year in the spring and the first 32 degrees Fahrenheit reading in the fall. During this period, plants can bloom and bud without risking damage from frost, and they can recruit bees and other pollinators to collect nectar and disperse pollen. . During the frost-free season, Average increase of more than 2 weeks in the continental U.S. Since the early 20th century, this season has become especially prominent in the western United States, and since the 1970s, this season has become Extended by at least 11 days on average in all nine parts of this country unique climate region. This gives plants more time to produce pollen, exposing people who are sensitive to pollen to symptoms such as runny noses and itchy eyes, which start earlier and end later in the year.

An increase in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere also increases the amount of pollen produced by plants, which in turn increases a country's average pollen count (amount per cubic meter of air over a 24-hour period). This primarily concerns how the male organs of pollen-producing plants respond to exposure to carbon dioxide. The high concentration of this gas in Earth's atmosphere allows plants to use less energy to capture carbon dioxide for photosynthesis. Instead, they invest that energy into: produce more pollen. From 1990 to 2018 Pollen concentrations increased by an average of 21 percent Across America and Canada.

For people whose allergy symptoms get worse and last longer, it may be time to reconsider the type and dosage of their allergy medication, Tummala says. “There are many effective ways to treat allergies from a pharmacological perspective. The most common are oral allergy drugs such as Claritin and Allegra. [and] Zyrtec,” she says. “However, there are also nasal sprays that can be easily used to relieve sinus symptoms.”

Finding the right treatments, or the best combination of them, is not always quick. “What works for one person may not work for another, so trying a few at different doses and at different times of the day is the best way to find out what works best for you.” method,” says Tummala. She added that many people can safely use multiple types of medications at once as long as they strictly follow the instructions on the package.

Seasonal allergies can worsen existing conditions, such as asthma, or cause more acute illness, especially in children, said Peyer Gupta, an expert in allergy, asthma and immunology at Mount Sinai Medical Center. It is said that there is a possibility. Prolonged allergic rhinitis can lead to severe eczema and respiratory illnesses such as chronic sinusitis and asthma attacks. “In my clinic, we are seeing an increase in the number of people seeking help with seasonal allergy symptoms, and a steady increase in people suffering from more severe symptoms,” says Dr. Gupta. To tell. “And as the seasons grow longer and stronger, [from] I believe this trend will only become stronger in the future due to the effects of climate change. ”

In addition to taking medication, people should wear masks, shower regularly and neticyan Then, when you get inside, change your clothes.

But Tummala said the best long-term way for people to protect themselves from the growing spread of hay fever is to get involved in climate change advocacy and ensure that climate change affects people with pre-existing respiratory conditions, especially low-income people. They say it's about sharing the ways they disproportionately harm people of color. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, people in these groups: more likely to have asthma and more likely to be regularly exposed to other ambient air pollution, than their white counterparts. “From a quality of life perspective, pollen allergies can have a huge negative impact on people and their wallets,” Tummala says. “And this is just one of many issues with climate change.”