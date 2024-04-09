6,819 Waterloo Region students nearly suspended from school over vaccination issues





Another 6,819 students in Waterloo Region are at risk of suspension for not keeping their vaccine records up to date. a few weeks ago, waterloo public health announced the suspension of 2,969 elementary school students based on the Child Immunization Act. As of Monday, 410 elementary school students were still suspended from school. But on Monday, the focus shifted to high schools as the Department of Public Health announced it had issued an additional 6,819 suspension orders. The agency says high school students have until the end of this month to have their immunization records up to date or obtain a valid exemption before the suspension begins on May 1. Latest health and medical news

“While we continue to work with families to resolve remaining elementary school suspensions, we would like to remind families of middle school students who received suspension notices to ensure their immunization records are updated by May 1st. We urge you to act quickly,” said Dr. Shui Li Wang. Health medical officer. Story continues below ad “Students who are not vaccinated are at increased risk of contracting serious infections and spreading the infection to other students.” The region has been running a campaign for several months urging people to keep their children's vaccinations up to date, with several letters sent home warning students that their records need to be up to date. They warn that if they don't, they will be suspended. trending now An NS couple died of streptococcus type A within a short period of time.their families are speaking out

The spring housing market is overshadowing the Bank of Canada's interest rate decisions.The reason is as follows In January, authorities announced that 32,000 students (22,000 elementary school students and 10,000 high school students) did not have up-to-date records. A few weeks ago, Wang said 24,500 old vaccination records had been resolved. According to WPH, the majority of high school students who have not received up-to-date vaccinations receive either the meningococcal ACYW-135 vaccine and the tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis teen booster (the latter required for 10 years); He says he has not received both. After the first dose. People in need can make reservations and record records on the Waterloo Region website. The last time students were suspended for vaccinations was in 2019, when 1,032 students were suspended.

