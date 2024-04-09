CDC study finds many women still face barriers to getting regular mammograms





CNN

—



New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study We found that women have more health-related social needs – like Food insecure or unable to afford medical care – They are less likely to undergo a mammogram, which is recommended to screen for breast cancer. The study found cost to be the biggest barrier.

The study, published Tuesday, found that 2022 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, Annual Health Survey of U.S. Adults. Researchers found that the recommended use of mammography Women aged 50 to 74 with three or more health-related social needs compared to women with no health-related social needs.

Health-related social needs are social situations that negatively impact a person's health. According to the report, social needs such as feelings of social isolation, dissatisfaction with life, lost or reduced hours of employment, lack of reliable transportation, and cost as a barrier to accessing health care are the most common causes of mammography in the past two years. It was said that it was related to the fact that there was no such thing. study.

The cost of accessing health care was found to be the biggest barrier to receiving mammography screening.

“To help women get the mammograms they need, we must address these health-related social needs,” said Dr. Debra Hawley, CDC Chief Medical Officer, in a news release. mentioned in. “Identifying these challenges and coordinating efforts between health care, social services, community organizations, and public health to address these needs will improve efforts to increase breast cancer screening and ultimately It will save the family the tragic loss of…

According to , breast cancer kills more than 40,000 women each year in the United States. CDC. Additionally, although the incidence of breast cancer is decreasing, the decrease is not evenly distributed across the population. According to research, black woman and women low socio-economic status You are more likely to die from breast cancer.

According to , a mammography is an X-ray of the breast that doctors use to find early signs of breast cancer. CDC. According to , the earlier breast cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat. National Breast Cancer Foundation. Woolley said at a news conference that regular mammograms have been shown to reduce breast cancer deaths by 22%.

of U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Currently, we recommend that women ages 50 to 74 get a mammogram every two years, and women ages 40 to 49 talk to their health care provider about when and how often to start getting mammograms. Masu.

In this study, 83% of women aged 50 to 74 without any health-related social needs had a mammogram within the past 2 years, compared to the same age group with three or more health-related social needs. It was found that only 66% of women in this group received a mammogram. Mammogram.

The same study found that there were also differences at the state level, with 86% of women ages 50 to 74 in Rhode Island getting the recommended mammogram, compared to just 64% in Wyoming.

Black women have higher rates of mammography use, but the reasons behind this cannot be discerned from the data, said Dr. Roberts, medical director of the CDC's National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program and lead author of the study. Dr. Jacqueline Miller said at a press conference. .

According to the study, the lowest rates of mammography use are among women with low incomes, no health insurance, and limited access to regular medical care. But these new findings show that other health-related social needs also play a role, Miller said.

“The bottom line is that when social needs are met, women are more likely to receive lifesaving mammograms,” Miller said at a press conference.

of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services introduced a new billing code this year that allows healthcare providers to be reimbursed for conducting assessments to identify and document a patient's health-related social needs. Auri said such risk assessments should become a routine part of patient admission.

“Health care providers can now assess whether a woman has health-related social needs and help her get the services she needs. All women should be able to access breast cancer screening without barriers. Dr. Lisa C. Richardson, director of CDC's Division of Cancer Prevention and Control, said in a news release.

Patients have free access to mammograms through most private health insurance plans and Medicare, according to a news release. Free or low-cost breast and cervical cancer screening services are available to uninsured and low-income people. CDC's National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program.

“Encourage and support every woman in your life, whether at home, at work, or in your community, to get a mammogram,” Awry said. “Don't put this off. There are services out there that can help.”