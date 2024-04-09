Health
CDC study finds many women still face barriers to getting regular mammograms
CNN
—
New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study We found that women have more health-related social needs – like Food insecure or unable to afford medical care – They are less likely to undergo a mammogram, which is recommended to screen for breast cancer. The study found cost to be the biggest barrier.
The study, published Tuesday, found that 2022 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, Annual Health Survey of U.S. Adults. Researchers found that the recommended use of mammography Women aged 50 to 74 with three or more health-related social needs compared to women with no health-related social needs.
Health-related social needs are social situations that negatively impact a person's health. According to the report, social needs such as feelings of social isolation, dissatisfaction with life, lost or reduced hours of employment, lack of reliable transportation, and cost as a barrier to accessing health care are the most common causes of mammography in the past two years. It was said that it was related to the fact that there was no such thing. study.
The cost of accessing health care was found to be the biggest barrier to receiving mammography screening.
“To help women get the mammograms they need, we must address these health-related social needs,” said Dr. Debra Hawley, CDC Chief Medical Officer, in a news release. mentioned in. “Identifying these challenges and coordinating efforts between health care, social services, community organizations, and public health to address these needs will improve efforts to increase breast cancer screening and ultimately It will save the family the tragic loss of…
According to , breast cancer kills more than 40,000 women each year in the United States. CDC. Additionally, although the incidence of breast cancer is decreasing, the decrease is not evenly distributed across the population. According to research, black woman and women low socio-economic status You are more likely to die from breast cancer.
According to , a mammography is an X-ray of the breast that doctors use to find early signs of breast cancer. CDC. According to , the earlier breast cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat. National Breast Cancer Foundation. Woolley said at a news conference that regular mammograms have been shown to reduce breast cancer deaths by 22%.
of U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Currently, we recommend that women ages 50 to 74 get a mammogram every two years, and women ages 40 to 49 talk to their health care provider about when and how often to start getting mammograms. Masu.
In this study, 83% of women aged 50 to 74 without any health-related social needs had a mammogram within the past 2 years, compared to the same age group with three or more health-related social needs. It was found that only 66% of women in this group received a mammogram. Mammogram.
The same study found that there were also differences at the state level, with 86% of women ages 50 to 74 in Rhode Island getting the recommended mammogram, compared to just 64% in Wyoming.
Black women have higher rates of mammography use, but the reasons behind this cannot be discerned from the data, said Dr. Roberts, medical director of the CDC's National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program and lead author of the study. Dr. Jacqueline Miller said at a press conference. .
According to the study, the lowest rates of mammography use are among women with low incomes, no health insurance, and limited access to regular medical care. But these new findings show that other health-related social needs also play a role, Miller said.
“The bottom line is that when social needs are met, women are more likely to receive lifesaving mammograms,” Miller said at a press conference.
of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services introduced a new billing code this year that allows healthcare providers to be reimbursed for conducting assessments to identify and document a patient's health-related social needs. Auri said such risk assessments should become a routine part of patient admission.
“Health care providers can now assess whether a woman has health-related social needs and help her get the services she needs. All women should be able to access breast cancer screening without barriers. Dr. Lisa C. Richardson, director of CDC's Division of Cancer Prevention and Control, said in a news release.
Patients have free access to mammograms through most private health insurance plans and Medicare, according to a news release. Free or low-cost breast and cervical cancer screening services are available to uninsured and low-income people. CDC's National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program.
“Encourage and support every woman in your life, whether at home, at work, or in your community, to get a mammogram,” Awry said. “Don't put this off. There are services out there that can help.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/09/health/mammogram-barriers-cdc-study-wellness/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- CDC study finds many women still face barriers to getting regular mammograms
- Mike Gerick's earthquake moment went viral
- Imran Khan's security costs at Adiala jail exceed Rs 1.2 million per month: Lahore High Court report
- Trump's media company loses a third of its value after initial trading surge | Donald Trump
- Hollywood Bowl parking lot
- Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shocks in Sheer Dress at Los Angeles Party – Pics Inside |
- Google Workspace now has new generative AI features, including an AI-powered video creation app
- China's Xi meets Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in show of support against Western democracies
- Gazans return to the destruction of Khan Younis as Israeli forces withdraw
- Xi Jinping launches charm offensive to attract foreign investment
- Raj Thackeray declares his unconditional support for Narendra Modi