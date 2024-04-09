Cost and access aren't the only barriers women face when getting lifesaving mammograms | CDC Online Newsroom





new CDC vital signs Studies have found that only about 65% of women ages 50 to 74 with three or more health-related social needs are up-to-date on their mammograms. Breast cancer kills more than 40,000 women each year in the United Statesand screening mammography shows that: reduce deaths from breast cancer. Health-related social needs are adverse social circumstances that can create barriers to a person's health or health care. Examples include food insecurity and lack of reliable transportation. These are sometimes called social determinants of health. of vital signs The study is based on data analyzed by CDC researchers. 2022 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, found that the higher a woman's health-related social needs, the less likely she was to have a mammogram. Clinicians can play an important role in removing the barriers women face in receiving mammography. “We must address these health-related social needs to ensure women get the mammograms they need,” said CDC Chief Medical Officer Debra Hawley, MD, MPH. If public health can address these needs, efforts to increase breast cancer screening will improve and ultimately save families these tragic losses. ” close Health-related social needs increase, mammography screening decreases

feel socially isolated

Receiving food stamps

Closure or reduced working hours

lack of transportation

dissatisfaction with life

cost of receiving care Main findings For women who had not had a mammogram in the past two years, the cost of accessing health care was the biggest challenge, but other major barriers included dissatisfaction with life, feelings of social isolation, and lost or reduced work hours. , lack of health check-ups, etc. Reliable transportation.

Women who don't have health insurance, have low incomes, and lack access to regular medical care are also less likely to have a mammogram. “If we want to achieve more advanced breast cancer screening for all women, we need to look at all the challenges women may face when getting mammograms,” says CDC Cancer Prevention and Control. said Lisa C. Richardson, MD, MPH, director of the department. “Healthcare providers can now assess whether a woman has health-related social needs and help her get the services she needs. All women can now access breast cancer screening without barriers. It should be done.” of U.S. Preventive Services Task Force It currently recommends that women ages 50 to 74 get a screening mammogram every two years, and women ages 40 to 49 talk to their health care provider about when and how often to start getting mammograms. funded by CDC's National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, Free or low-cost breast and cervical cancer screening services are available to uninsured and low-income people through state, tribal, and territorial health departments. Mammography is available for free through most private health insurance plans and Medicare. For more information about this report, please visit: www.cdc.gov/vitalsigns.

