Acetaminophen use during pregnancy is not associated with autism or ADHD
A large Swedish national cohort study found that taking acetaminophen (Tylenol) during pregnancy was not associated with the development of autism or attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children. .
A model without sibling controls showed a slightly increased risk of neurodevelopmental diagnosis at age 10 years in children exposed to acetaminophen (HR 1.05, 95% CI 1.02- for autism) 1.08, HR 1.07, 95% CI 1.05-1.10 for ADHD, and HR 1.05, 95% CI 1.00-1.10 for intellectual disability), by Dr. Brian Lee of the Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health in Philadelphia and his colleagues. According to colleagues.
However, sibling control analyzes of regular and non-users of acetaminophen showed no association (HR 0.98, 95% CI 0.93-1.04 for autism; HR 0.98, 95% CI 0.94- for ADHD). 1.02, and HR 1.01, 95% CI 0.92) -1.10 for intellectual disability), as reported by Lee et al. in Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association.
Also, no dose-response pattern was present in sibling control analyzes with neurodevelopmental diagnoses in daily low, moderate, and high acetaminophen use compared to no acetaminophen use. For example, the HRs for autism were 0.85, 0.96, and 0.88, respectively.
“Taken together, there is substantial evidence that the association between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in children is not due to a causal relationship between the two.” “We think this shows that this is the case,” said co-author Dr. Renee Gardner. said a researcher at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. Medpage today.
A number of lawsuits have been filed in recent years alleging that taking acetaminophen during pregnancy caused autism and ADHD in children. But in December, the judge presiding over the consolidated mass tort case arrest an expert witness They refrained from testifying because they did not adequately support these claims with evidence.
Still, some small scale research found a link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism or ADHD, and in 2021 a consensus statement was published warning against acetaminophen use during pregnancy. nature reviews endocrinology, Although many doctors considered this statement, sent the wrong message To the patient.
Gardner said: “There has been a strong reaction to this statement, published in the same magazine, which disputes the conclusions and points out that such 'calls for action' risk increasing anxiety and guilt in pregnant women. It also contained many letters.”
The authors of the current study concluded that the sibling contrast analysis suggested that “associations observed in models without sibling controls may be due to confounding.” They also noted that although “no single confounding factor was the 'smoking gun',” parents' health status and sociodemographic characteristics may have played a role.
Dr. Lee said the study “reassures parents of expectant mothers who may experience anxiety if they experience pain or fever during pregnancy,” and that doctors should be aware of patients' risks for neurodevelopmental conditions in their children. They said they look forward to providing more information to address their concerns.
“It's important to be aware of this,” said Dr. Pamela Berens, an obstetrician-gynecologist at UT Health Houston's McGovern Medical School who was not involved in the study. today's med page She doesn't want her patients to “suffer unnecessarily” because of old research linking acetaminophen to autism. That made some patients wary. Berens said the study's large cohort size is noteworthy and suggests that “these drugs themselves are likely not the cause of this finding or other studies, but rather what is confounding these studies.” “There is a high possibility that this is the case,” he said.
Researchers analyzed approximately 2.5 million single children born in Sweden between 1995 and 2019 and followed them until 2021 (median follow-up time of 13.4 years). 185,909 people were exposed to acetaminophen during pregnancy. Children were excluded if information about birth parents' age, place of residence, education, or income was missing. Acetaminophen exposure was collected prospectively by physicians and midwives from the first prenatal visit, supplemented by birth registration and drug prescriptions.
A total of 7.62% of children were diagnosed with at least one neurodevelopmental disorder. 2.76% had autism, 5.9% had ADHD, and 0.99% had intellectual disability.
Without sibling controls, the crude absolute risk of a neurodevelopmental diagnosis at age 10 years was slightly higher for those exposed to acetaminophen compared to those not exposed to acetaminophen. (1.53% vs. 1.33% for autism, 2.87% vs. 2.46% for ADHD, and 0.82% vs. 0.70% for intellectual disability). However, in a sibling control analysis, they reported that the absolute risk difference was negligible.
Researchers noted that acetaminophen carries the same risks of neurodevelopmental disorders as aspirin, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), opioids, and antimigraine drugs. In a sibling analysis, aspirin was actually inversely associated with neurodevelopmental disorders, a finding that the team plans to investigate, Lee said, but the team believes this is not the case in women at risk for pre-eclampsia. The hypothesis is that this is due to the use of aspirin.
The paper also notes the fact that diagnoses are not validated, that tracking prenatal data and prescription dispensing exposures may miss some dosing data, and that people will likely require inpatient or outpatient treatment. There were some limitations, such as the fact that you may be using acetaminophen for reasons that are not. Headache, it would not have been caught.
The study was funded by the NIH and the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
Mr. Lee has received personal fees from Beasley Allen LLP, Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP, AlphaSights, as well as NIH, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Department of Defense, and Pennsylvania Department of Health. They also reported receiving subsidies and subsidies from the SAP.
Mr. Gardner reported receiving grants from the Swedish Research Council.
One of the co-authors reported being the founder of Neobiomics AB.
Source reference: Lee BK et al. “Acetaminophen use during pregnancy and risk of autism, ADHD, and intellectual disability in children,” JAMA 2024; DOI: 10.1001/jama.2024.3172.
