Health
Xylazine invades UK illicit drug market
Xylazine is a powerful animal tranquilizer with horrific side effects and is currently widespread on the UK's illicit drug market.
Most often, xylazine is mixed with powerful opioids such as heroin or fentanyl, a common combination in the United States. However, xylazine was also detected in the absence of strong opioids. stimulant drug It is also found in products such as cocaine, sold as counterfeit codeine and diazepam (Valium) tablets, and even THC e-cigarettes.
Researchers warn that beyond heroin users, a wider range of people who use drugs will be exposed to the harms of xylazine.
The survey results are DependenceThe announcement comes after the team at King's College London's National Drug Abuse Deaths Program reported the death of a 43-year-old man from Solihull, West Midlands, in May 2022. This is the first death and the first death outside of North America. In the UK, a link has been noted with the use of xylazine.
Xylazine is a non-opioid sedative, analgesic, and muscle relaxant used in veterinary medicine as a tranquilizer in animals. The drug, known along with heroin and fentanyl as “trunk” or “trunk dope,” has caused widespread problems in the United States because it can dangerously slow breathing and heart rates. Injecting directly into the user's bloodstream reduces the need for readministration, but can result in the formation of large open skin ulcers.
The researchers contacted all toxicology laboratories in the UK and collated evidence of xylazine detected in biological samples. They found the presence of the drug in 16 people, 11 of whom died. The 11 samples are from his summer 2023.
Lead author Dr Caroline Copeland, from King's College London, said: “We now know that xylazine has penetrated the UK illicit drug market. “This is concerning because it exposes people to xylazine.” cause harm.
“We also know that most people who purchase heroin do not intend to purchase xylazine, and that this combination increases the risk of overdose. Xylazine has been designated as an 'emerging threat' to the United States, and teeth public health threat There are growing concerns for the UK.
“There are three simple measures the UK can put in place to prevent the spread of xylazine use that is occurring in the US: Cheap xylazine test strips should be made available. medical provider Signs that chronic skin ulcers are due to xylazine use should be recognized, and pathologists and coroners should specifically request xylazine toxicity testing on related cases to understand the true prevalence of this drug. need to do it. ”
Co-author Dr Adam Holland, Co-Chair of the Drugs Special Interest Group and Clinical Research Training Fellow at the School of Public Health at the University of Bristol, said: 'The advent of xylazine in the UK pharmaceutical market and the proliferation of potent synthetic drugs has led to an increase in the number of drugs such as nitazene and benzodiazepines. Substances containing similar substances are of great concern, and as adulteration levels increase and drug-related deaths increase, it becomes even clearer that our punitive drug laws are not reducing harm. became.
“We need to expand the range of harm reduction interventions available to drug users, including drug testing and overdose prevention centers, to give them the opportunities they need to stay safe. ”
Professor Sir John Strang, head of addictions at King's College London's Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, who was not involved in the study, said: “We are particularly concerned with the illicit drug market. We must always pay attention to changes in the nature of Dr. Copeland and colleagues provided important new information regarding the emergence of the new drug xylazine as a combination drug added to illicit heroin, and apparently as a new drug on its own.
“This involves the integration of data from different sources (case reports, national datasets, forensic toxicology) and collaboration across different disciplines and different universities, in parallel with data collection organizations and law enforcement agencies. Cooperation was needed.
“Copeland et al. also identify potential changes to public health plans; law enforcement— is a great example of how science can inform and have a valuable impact on public policy and practice. ”
For more information:
Dependence (2024).
provided by
king's college london
Quote: Xylazine infiltrate UK illicit drug market (April 9, 2024) From https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-04-xylazine-infiltrated-uk-illicit-drug.html April 9, 2024 acquisition
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair dealing for personal study or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.
|
Sources
2/ https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-04-xylazine-infiltrated-uk-illicit-drug.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Bundle of hogwash': Rep. Lawler reacts to Marjorie Taylor Green's letter to Republicans
- Xylazine invades UK illicit drug market
- Aileen Cannon's legal decision shot down by Donald Trump's aides
- Emmy Awards 2024 for Best Actor in Drama Predictions
- President visits cyber sports arena in Jizakh, meets young people News from Uzbekistan Gazeta.uz
- Hoka Clifton sneaker deal April 8, 2024
- Ministerial statement on police transition in Surrey
- BYU Student Film Association Hosts First Look Film Fest 2024
- Google unveils new Arm-based Axion chip
- Click, claim and collect from today under $60 limit
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Xiamen earthquake hero student receives scholarship