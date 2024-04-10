Xylazine invades UK illicit drug market

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Xylazine is a powerful animal tranquilizer with horrific side effects and is currently widespread on the UK's illicit drug market.

Most often, xylazine is mixed with powerful opioids such as heroin or fentanyl, a common combination in the United States. However, xylazine was also detected in the absence of strong opioids. stimulant drug It is also found in products such as cocaine, sold as counterfeit codeine and diazepam (Valium) tablets, and even THC e-cigarettes.

Researchers warn that beyond heroin users, a wider range of people who use drugs will be exposed to the harms of xylazine.

The survey results are DependenceThe announcement comes after the team at King's College London's National Drug Abuse Deaths Program reported the death of a 43-year-old man from Solihull, West Midlands, in May 2022. This is the first death and the first death outside of North America. In the UK, a link has been noted with the use of xylazine.

Xylazine is a non-opioid sedative, analgesic, and muscle relaxant used in veterinary medicine as a tranquilizer in animals. The drug, known along with heroin and fentanyl as “trunk” or “trunk dope,” has caused widespread problems in the United States because it can dangerously slow breathing and heart rates. Injecting directly into the user's bloodstream reduces the need for readministration, but can result in the formation of large open skin ulcers.

The researchers contacted all toxicology laboratories in the UK and collated evidence of xylazine detected in biological samples. They found the presence of the drug in 16 people, 11 of whom died. The 11 samples are from his summer 2023.

Lead author Dr Caroline Copeland, from King's College London, said: “We now know that xylazine has penetrated the UK illicit drug market. “This is concerning because it exposes people to xylazine.” cause harm.

“We also know that most people who purchase heroin do not intend to purchase xylazine, and that this combination increases the risk of overdose. Xylazine has been designated as an 'emerging threat' to the United States, and teeth public health threat There are growing concerns for the UK.

“There are three simple measures the UK can put in place to prevent the spread of xylazine use that is occurring in the US: Cheap xylazine test strips should be made available. medical provider Signs that chronic skin ulcers are due to xylazine use should be recognized, and pathologists and coroners should specifically request xylazine toxicity testing on related cases to understand the true prevalence of this drug. need to do it. ”

Co-author Dr Adam Holland, Co-Chair of the Drugs Special Interest Group and Clinical Research Training Fellow at the School of Public Health at the University of Bristol, said: 'The advent of xylazine in the UK pharmaceutical market and the proliferation of potent synthetic drugs has led to an increase in the number of drugs such as nitazene and benzodiazepines. Substances containing similar substances are of great concern, and as adulteration levels increase and drug-related deaths increase, it becomes even clearer that our punitive drug laws are not reducing harm. became.

“We need to expand the range of harm reduction interventions available to drug users, including drug testing and overdose prevention centers, to give them the opportunities they need to stay safe. ”

Professor Sir John Strang, head of addictions at King's College London's Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, who was not involved in the study, said: “We are particularly concerned with the illicit drug market. We must always pay attention to changes in the nature of Dr. Copeland and colleagues provided important new information regarding the emergence of the new drug xylazine as a combination drug added to illicit heroin, and apparently as a new drug on its own.

“This involves the integration of data from different sources (case reports, national datasets, forensic toxicology) and collaboration across different disciplines and different universities, in parallel with data collection organizations and law enforcement agencies. Cooperation was needed.

“Copeland et al. also identify potential changes to public health plans; law enforcement— is a great example of how science can inform and have a valuable impact on public policy and practice. ”

For more information:

