How often should I get tested for prostate cancer?

New research shows that most people only need a test once every five years.

The widely used prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test is simple but controversial and the focus of intense debate. .

. Although PSA testing has been shown to reduce mortality from prostate cancer, there are also harms from the test.. In a new study this month, U.S. and European scientists suggest it's time to reevaluate prostate cancer screening, and a simpler approach may be the best one. . The focus of much research this month is the standard prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test. prostate cancer It has been used as a screening tool for decades. This test is a relatively non-invasive, simple blood test that can be performed in your doctor's office. However, this test is controversial and leads to serious problems. False positive rateovertreatment, and other harms. Current prostate cancer Screening recommendations and there is little profit As with other forms of cancer, it is clear . Experts believe new tools and data should provide clearer guidance on the continued role of PSA testing in prostate cancer screening. This would minimize further harm from testing while simultaneously lowering mortality rates from prostate cancer.

New research published in European Urological Association General Assembly The results of a study carried out in Paris this month show that for low-risk men, a blood test once every five years is sufficient.The study is scheduled to be published in the journal later this month european urology. The researchers published their findings. try it A study to better define prostate cancer risk categories in midlife and how screening guidelines should apply to them. The PROBASE trial enrolled approximately 12,500 men between the ages of 45 and 50 and tested various screening procedures for prostate cancer. Men were classified into low-risk, intermediate-risk, and high-risk categories after baseline PSA testing. The PSA test measures prostate-specific antigen in the blood, which is a potential indicator of cancer. Those with higher scores were considered to be at higher risk. PSA levels below 1.5 ng/ml were classified as low risk, 1.5 to 3 ng/ml as intermediate, and PSA ≥3 ng/ml as high risk. The researchers asked the low-risk men to undergo an additional PSA test in five years. Men at medium risk were told to get tested within two years. Those at high risk received additional treatment, such as an MRI scan. Prostate biopsy. Few men in the low-risk group were diagnosed with cancer after five years, indicating that once every five years is sufficient. They also found that increasing the low-risk threshold for PSA testing from 1.0 ng/ml to 1.5 ng/ml could also significantly reduce the number of people who would need to undergo additional screening. “This expands the very low-risk group from 20% to nearly 90% at age 45, and they only need to repeat the PSA test in five years. Further follow-up will aim to improve these Our goal is to show that retesting every 10 years may be possible in 90% of middle-aged men, increasing the negative predictive value of PSA and significantly reducing the harms of screening. It will be.” Dr. Peter Albers, Professor of Urology at the German Cancer Research Center and one of the study authors told Healthline.

two new studies Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association We also looked at the effectiveness of the PSA test and how it can be used in conjunction with other screening tools to improve accuracy. in the first article , British researchers found that although PSA testing improved overall prostate cancer mortality rates, the effect was limited. The study involved more than 400,000 men who had not been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Participants were randomly assigned to two groups, one who was invited to undergo a PSA test and one who did not undergo screening. Overall, the group who received PSA screening had less than a tenfold (0.09%) reduction in prostate cancer mortality after an average follow-up of 15 years. “Of the men who were advised to get a PSA test, only a few fewer men died from prostate cancer. There was no significant difference between the two groups.” Dr. Richard Martin, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology at the University of Bristol and lead author of the study told Healthline. “There is an urgent need to find cancers that require early treatment and find ways to avoid diagnosis of low-risk cancers,” he added. Another study in Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association A paper published on the same day suggests that using a biomarker panel in addition to a PSA test may provide greater benefits in terms of screening while reducing unnecessary treatment. More than 60,000 men participated in the Finnish study. Similar to the British study, men were assigned to either an group that received a PSA test or a control group that did not. Men with a PSA level of 3.0 ng/ml or higher were asked to undergo an additional biomarker test known as a 4-kallikrein panel blood test to screen for high-risk prostate cancer. If you score high enough on the panel, you will move on to further treatments such as an MRI and, if necessary, a biopsy. in accompanying editorial Regarding research, Jeffrey Tosoan, MD, MPH; “This study uses biomarkers and imaging appropriately to optimize the selection of patients for biopsy,” said Dr. K., assistant professor of urology and director of translational cancer research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. , suggesting a more modern and practical approach to screening.” This suggests that additional tools are allowing high-risk men to receive additional treatment while sparing low-risk men from unnecessary biopsies. “All the data that's emerging shows that with the tools available today, we can, and are, significantly reducing the harms associated with previous eras of PSA testing while preserving the diagnostic benefits. It is a high-grade cancer that needs to be detected and treated early,” Tosoane told Healthline.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men after skin cancer.about 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. It is estimated that in 2024, there will be 300,000 new cases of prostate cancer and approximately 35,000 deaths from prostate cancer annually in the United States. Approximately 1.4 million new infections occur annually around the world, and this number is expected to more than double to 2.9 million by 2040. lancet Committee on Prostate Cancer Report published this month. Unlike other forms of cancer, prostate cancer usually grows slowly, so if it's a low-grade cancer, Treatment is not available during a person's lifetime. Screening for prostate cancer and specific guidelines on how and when to perform it are complex issues because of the risk of false positives and overdiagnosis.of American Cancer Society And that U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Both recommend talking to your doctor and making an informed decision about screening.