What you need to know about meningococcal disease





2. Can be viewed in two different ways There are two forms of meningococcal disease, the first being meningitis. This occurs when bacteria infect and inflame the lining of the brain and spinal cord. Common symptoms of meningitis include fever, headache, and stiff shoulders. You may also experience nausea, vomiting, and confusion, according to the CDC. When bacteria infect the bloodstream, they can multiply and damage blood vessel walls, causing symptoms ranging from fever to fatigue, vomiting, and severe muscle pain. This is her second form of the disease, called meningococcal sepsis. In the later stages of a bloodstream infection, some people may develop a dark purple rash on their skin. Meningitis is often the more common form of meningococcal disease. However, certain stocks Neisseria meningitidis The CDC said in a health alert that infections causing more bloodstream infections than meningitis are contributing to the current increase. 3. Early warning signs can be subtle. It is not uncommon for people with meningococcal disease to initially experience cold- or flu-like symptoms. “You can eat some.” sore throat, you may feel depressed, lose your appetite, have a fever, and maybe even feel a little chilly,” says Schaffner. “The great danger of meningococcal disease is that the disease begins in a harmless, nonspecific manner and can rapidly become severe.” In fact, the CDC says it's important to recognize the symptoms and seek medical help right away if you develop them, as it can be fatal within hours. If meningococcal disease is suspected, your doctor may prescribe antibiotics right away before checking with blood or cerebrospinal fluid samples. Even with treatment, 10 to 15 percent of people with meningococcal disease will die, and up to one in five survivors will be left with long-term disability, according to the CDC. 4. Close contacts will also be treated Patients with meningococcal disease are not the only people treated with antibiotics. People who come into close contact with an infected person also become infected to prevent the spread of the disease. Litman said the health department is tracking cases of meningococcal disease. “And when they do, [reported cases]they are actually looking for people who have been in close contact with [with the infected person] That way they too can get antibiotics. ”

