New brain study links sugar cravings to loneliness





[1] loneliness It's not just a matter of mood: A new study finds that people who consider themselves socially isolated may have stronger cravings for sweet foods, as evidenced by brain activity scans. Suggests. This study JAMA network openbuilds on previous research linking loneliness to poor mental health, decreased cognitive function, weight gain, and obesity-related chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes.in spite of Abundant evidence points to these relationships.scientists still don't have a clear picture of the underlying cause, says the study's senior author Dr. Alpana Guptaassociate professor and director of the G. Oppenheimer Center for Stress and Resilience Neurobiology at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It is well established that obesity is associated with depression and anxiety; overeating “Because loneliness is understood as a coping mechanism, we wanted to look at the brain pathways associated with these emotions and behaviors,” says Gupta. To do this, Gupta and her team surveyed 93 women about their social connections, feelings of loneliness and alienation, weight, and eating behaviors. The scientists then Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan This was to see how the participants' brains responded when they saw abstract images that had nothing to do with food, as well as images of various sweet and savory foods. The study also found that, overall, participants who reported higher levels of social isolation were more likely to have binge eating, unhealthy eating, uncontrolled eating, and symptoms of anxiety and depression. It turns out. MRI scans also revealed that participants who felt the most socially isolated had the most activity in brain regions thought to play a role in responding to sugary food cravings. became. The loneliest participants also had reduced activity in brain regions that control self-control related to eating behavior. “Social isolation can cause food cravings, just like the desire for social connection,” says Dr. Gupta. “We show evidence of the fact that our social bonds are key when it comes to how we eat unhealthy foods, especially high-calorie foods and sweets.” Related: 20 foods to help fight sugar cravings Research suggests new ways to reduce sugar cravings The study has certain limitations, including its small size and its reliance on participants to accurately recall and report details about their eating behavior, mood, and health. Still, they say the results provide new evidence suggesting that our mood influences how we respond to food. Lu Qi, MDprofessor and director of the Obesity Research Center at Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in New Orleans. “This study shows the brain's reactivity to sweet foods in particular, which explains maladaptive changes in eating behavior among socially isolated people,” said Dr Chee, who was not involved in the study. The good news about these findings is that people may be able to influence their eating behavior by changing their social lives to reduce feelings of loneliness, Chee says. looking for How to build a social support system A good place to start is to start, says Gupta. This might mean pursuing a hobby, volunteering, joining a club, or doing something that might help you increase your interactions with other people. Over time, this may help change your brain's response to food cues in a way that makes it easier to tolerate sweets. “We can also use holistic mind-body interventions to normalize these changes in the brain through meditation. journalingit's a stress-reducing exercise,” says Gupta. Recognizing that sugar cravings are linked to social isolation may also help people feel like they have the ability to change their eating patterns, Gupta added. “It's empowering to know that loneliness makes us crave high-calorie foods, especially sugar,” says Gupta.

