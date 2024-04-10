What's behind the “Otzenpick” boom?Find out if this oat and lime breakfast drink can help you lose weight | Health and Wellness News

On social media, trends come and go quickly, leaving behind a lot of excitement. One of the hot topics on TikTok lately is the topic of “oat-en-picking.” With a breakfast drink made of oats mixed with lime juice and water, the user claims that in two months he was able to lose weight from 8 kg to 10 kg. So they borrowed the nomenclature from the blockbuster weight loss drug Ozempic and altered it to sound more trustworthy. But this is just a sales pitch to get attention. Let's look at the facts.

How blended oats work

The oat-en-pick recipe suggests mixing oats, lime juice, and water in a blender, so it seems harmless enough on its own.I will explain delhiNimisha Jain, a nutritionist based in It is relatively high in protein compared to other grains, making it a high-end plant protein. It has a low glycemic index, which helps stabilize blood sugar levels, and is low in calories, which definitely helps with weight loss. Antioxidants, It's rich in vitamins and minerals and seems like a nutritious enough breakfast.”

Limes are rich in vitamin C, which supports weight loss and reduces stress and inflammation. “Lime is rich in citric acid, which improves digestion and eliminates toxins from the body, which helps in weight loss. There are no studies yet to prove its results in weight loss,” Jain added.

Not a meal replacement

Although oats are healthy and the lime juice adds flavor, there isn't much evidence that oats can help you lose weight like Ozempic. Charu Dua, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, said: “People like the idea of ​​AutoZempic because sipping a homemade concoction every morning seems like an easy way to lose weight without much effort.” Cutting back isn't just about one magical drink. It's important to eat right, be active, and know how your body works. ”

Using oatmeal drinks to replace meals may help you lose weight by reducing your overall calorie intake. “But simply adding it to your regular breakfast without thinking about how much you eat for the rest of the day won't magically work. To lose weight healthily, you need to know what you eat. You should reduce your daily calorie intake by about 500 to 600 calories by changing your diet or increasing your physical activity. Also, it is dangerous to try to mimic the effects of medications without your doctor's help. Consult your doctor. “Making AutoZempic yourself without using it can cause problems, especially if you have existing health problems or are taking other medications,” claims Dua. .

Moreover, as the Jains say, a healthy breakfast should contain all the macronutrients in a balanced form. “You need 15 to 20 grams of protein to meet your daily requirements. Extreme denial means you may lose muscle mass rather than fat,” she says.

Understanding how Ozempic works

This drug is effective for both diabetes and weight loss. “However, weight loss is not a big change for everyone, and changing your eating habits can be more effective. Even weight loss results in clinical trials have been variable and modest, especially in clinical trials. Adding dietary control significantly improved results. People who rely solely on medications for weight loss without incorporating lifestyle modifications often have minimal or negligible weight loss. Yes,” says Dua.

Ozempic works by slowing the movement and breakdown of food in the body and by mimicking a hormone called GLP-1, which tells the brain that you're full. However, there is still no evidence that oats or other foods can activate this hormone to the degree necessary for weight loss.