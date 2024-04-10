Health
Are you allergic or do you have a cold?What's wrong with metro Detroit?
Spring has arrived. Days are getting longer, temperatures are rising, and many of us are spending more time outdoors. However, it is also a period of transition.
Some of those changes are sending metro Detroit residents into clinics. So I reached out to local primary care providers to find out what was going wrong in metro Detroit.
As flowers bloom, leaves bud, and grass awakens from its winter dormancy, so do spring allergies.
“Itchy eyes, runny nose, itchy throat, all of that,” says Dr. Asha Shajahan, a physician at Corewell Health East in Roseville.
She said allergy patients started coming in about a month earlier than usual. The season begins in late March instead of the usual April start, and pollen has been the biggest nuisance so far.
“Usually that's what bothers people the most, but like you said, weeds and grass and things like that. Now is the time for people to start fertilizing,” Shajahan said.
Regarding the triple threat of COVID-19, COVID-19, and RSV, the number of infections is decreasing in Shahjahan province.
“If we had done this a month ago, we definitely would have seen more influenza and COVID-19 infections. But now we're just seeing more colds and more people developing sinus infections. “I think so,” she said.
“Sinusitis is an infection that is usually caused by bacteria or viruses,” said Dr. Brandon Calmo of Ascension Orchard Primary Care in Farmington Hills.
Karmo also sees patients with allergies and sinus infections. He says sinusitis causes inflammation and mucus buildup within the sinuses. Symptoms include a runny nose, yellow-green mucus, and discharge from the back of the throat.
“Most cases are viral and tend to resolve on their own in about seven to 10 days. We recommend things like adequate hydration and warm compresses,” he said.
We also recommend over-the-counter medications to help with mucus buildup and drainage. If the sinusitis is bacterial, fever may also occur, and if untreated the symptoms will last for more than 7 to 10 days. You should see a doctor for treatment with antibiotics.
Cases of Influenza A, which has taken a toll on people this year and can last for weeks, are also on the decline. Currently, he has seen several cases of influenza B infection.
“This is usually not as severe as an early flu case. You will still have a fever, body aches, muscle aches and fatigue,” he said.
DETROIT – DMC Grand River Health Center's Dr. Fatin Sahar says the respiratory virus is still here.
“Most of the patients tested positive for influenza, and some also tested positive for rhinovirus,” Sahar said.
Some people have RSV or the common cold. Allergies are also a problem. Sahar said that for some patients the symptoms are mild, but for others it is a more serious problem.
“From a simple runny nose, stuffy nose to asthma,” she says.
She says to know your allergy and asthma triggers, limit your exposure, and get medication treatment early.
“Don't wait. Don't wait until your symptoms get worse,” Sahar said.
Especially if you suffer from asthma.
Another common theme I've heard is that wearing helmets and protective gear when returning to outdoor activities such as bike riding, skateboarding, and other warm-weather fun, and the harmful effects of spring and summer It was a warning to wear sunscreen to combat the sun.
