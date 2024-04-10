Let's talk about hair loss in women (and how to prevent it) – National

Curators independently decide what topics and products to cover. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Menstruation, infertility, contraception – what do these subjects have in common? For many years they have been shrouded in taboo. Add female hair removal to that list. Despite its prevalence (one in two women experience hair thinning in their 40s and 50s), the disease is a clinical problem that has long been ignored until recently.

“I have a lot of female patients in my practice,” says Dr. Christina Hung, a dermatologist and medical director of Vancouver-based hair care brand Xyon. “I think this reflects that it's not as socially accepted for men to have thinning hair.” The reality is that lustrous hair is highly coveted, and mane maintenance is It is incorporated into women's daily beauty routine. This is why hair removal is not only physically debilitating for women, but also emotionally impacting, Han suggests.

Leading physician and founder of Xyon, Dr. Simon Pimstone, points to a shift in the conversation. Whether you call this a revolution sparked by social media or a new openness to once-taboo interactions, “barriers are gradually coming down,” the doctor says. Treating hair loss like any other medical condition is one step toward leading to that change.

Pimstone's valuable advice: 'Early intervention is key.' But where do you start? Here are eight helpful tips from experts to prevent hair loss in women.

“Women's hair removal is much more complex [than men’s]” says Pimstone. The root cause of hair loss in men is primarily genetic, whereas hair loss in women, by contrast, is multifactorial.

Age plays an important role. It is not uncommon for women in their 20s and 30s to experience hair loss after childbirth or pregnancy. This form of hair loss usually resolves once hormones stabilize. However, when a woman approaches menopause in her 40s or her 50s, the following genetic forms of hair loss occur: androgenic alopecia, or female pattern baldness appears. Women's hair loss is completely different, but is essentially the same as male pattern baldness. Instead of a receding hairline or patches of baldness, women tend to experience diffuse thinning at the top and crown of the scalp.

Underlying medical conditions such as hypothyroidism, polycystic ovary syndrome, and connective tissue diseases such as lupus can also contribute to hair loss in women. As such, Pimstone suggests that women may need a more comprehensive treatment approach. She says, “Not only do you need to rule out all of these medical conditions, but you may also need multiple medications that approach hair loss from all angles.”

Hair loss in women is a more complex phenomenon, so it is important for women to see the right specialist and receive the appropriate treatment. “Generally, I think family physicians have much less experience treating hair loss in women than they do in men,” says Pimstone. She recommends that women see a dermatologist, who can also perform a scalp biopsy if necessary.

“A healthy scalp is extremely important, but often ignored,” says Han. “Most of the time, people only care about how their hair is growing or how their hair looks.” So what does a healthy scalp look like? No inflammation However, redness, peeling, and bumps may appear on the surface, which may cause itching and a burning sensation. Addressing underlying conditions such as psoriasis and eczema is also key to achieving optimal scalp health.

“Often, poor scalp health can be caused by inflammatory mediators. We want to weaken them,” Pimstone added. To encourage healthy hair growth, Pimstone suggests choosing ingredients like rosemary, saw palmetto, biotin, caffeine, and nettle leaf. Based on laboratory research, these ingredients are believed to have one of two important benefits. One is to either lower the amount of dihydrotestosterone toxicity (DHT) that causes hair loss or to have an anti-inflammatory effect on the hair follicles and scalp.

Avoid lathering shampoos

For non-prescription products like shampoos and conditioners, it's best to have as few synthetics as possible, especially synthetic sulfates and parabens. “These are potentially toxic ingredients and may be carcinogenic,” Pimstone warns. Choosing a formula that is free of parabens and sulfates will give you peace of mind and help keep your scalp and hair happy.

Contrary to popular belief, the effectiveness of a shampoo is not determined by its lathering ability. In fact, a large amount of that much-loved foam can indicate the presence of sulfates and other undesirable compounds. But don't despair. According to Pimstone, balance is possible. “You can get enough lather even in the middle.” It may not be the best, but Gorgeous For a shampoo-like feel, choosing a milder formula will ensure that your scalp has better ingredients.

Protect your hair and scalp by reducing the number of days you wash your hair. What's the sweet spot? Pimstone said it happens two to three times a week. Just like washing your body too often or for too long can strip your skin of its natural oils, so can washing your hair every day. “Washing your hair too often can cause your scalp to become dry, itchy, and flaky. That's something I see a lot.” says Han. Instead of using a shower head next time, choose a high-quality dry shampoo that is free of unpleasant ingredients.

Intake of protein, vitamins and minerals is important

“What we put into our bodies is as effective as any medicine,” Pimstone says. Eating nutritious foods makes a big difference in the health and appearance of your hair, especially when it means your body is rich in vitamins, minerals, and protein. Doctors say deficiencies in vitamin D, magnesium and protein are known to cause hair thinning. Incorporating supplements into your daily routine is an easy way to ensure your body (and hair) gets the nutrients it needs.

All-back hairstyles are very trendy, but they can damage your hair in the long run. Who is the culprit? Constant pulling creates traction and causes traction alopecia.

manage stress levels

“It's impossible to avoid stress, but you must learn how to manage it,” says Pimstone. Stress relief comes in many forms, so it's important to find what brings you to a state of calm, whether it's a yoga workout here or a journaling session there. A clear mind is also a good precursor to restful sleep, which is also good for your hair.

Choose an alternative

As part of a comprehensive approach, Pimstone said there is now evidence to suggest that low-frequency light can be useful under certain conditions, but it can be expensive. low level light therapyAlso known as red light therapy, this therapy emits photons into the scalp tissue that are absorbed by weak cells to stimulate hair growth. If you're willing to invest in this treatment, know that it's a safe, non-invasive way to restore or maintain a healthy, full head of hair.