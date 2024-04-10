Bird flu New York City: Scientists share warning after H5N1 strain found in birds across the city

NEW YORK (WABC) — Scientists in New York City are issuing a new warning after a study at Mount Sinai found highly contagious avian influenza in some of the city's birds.

Health officials are now warning people not to approach birds or other animals that appear sick, dead or acting strangely.

Since 2022, only two human cases of bird flu have been reported in the country, and the CDC says the risk to the general public is currently low, but it's important to be cautious.

In 2022, Rita McMahon and the Wild Bird Fund teamed up with the Icahn School of Medicine, the Icahn School of Medicine's Cramer Institute, and BioBath to form NYC Virus Hunters.

“People don't believe we have wildlife here, but we're along the Atlantic Flyway and there are a lot of places for birds to stop during their migration, so we have a really, really rich wildlife.” said Mr. McMahon.

Researchers and local students spent about two years collecting samples from a wide range of birds, from common birds such as ducks and geese to birds of prey.

Their findings were published earlier this month.

“Six different types of viruses have been detected in birds in the New York City area,” said Dr. Philip Mead of the Icahn School of Medicine. “We also found them in Manhattan, where chickens were free-ranging in green spaces in New York City.”

Other birds that have tested positive for the H5N1 strain include geese in the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn, a red-tailed hawk in Queens and a peregrine falcon in the Bronx.

The virus has affected animals such as foxes and cattle around the world, and two humans are known to have been infected in the United States. Although the two people had long-term contact with infected animals, neither case was fatal.

In 2022, a prison inmate in a work program was infected while slaughtering infected birds at a chicken farm in Montrose County, Colorado. His only symptom was fatigue and he recovered.

This week, Texas health officials announced that a person who came into contact with the cow was diagnosed with avian influenza. Their only reported symptom was red eyes.

Experts say New Yorkers can keep themselves safe by using common sense.

“If you see a sick animal of any kind, you need to think about it, take precautions, wear gloves, wear a mask, make sure you have something between you and the animal,” McMahon said. ” he said. “If you rescue it, please keep pets and children away from the sick animal.”

U.S. health officials stressed that the current public health risk is low and there is no sign that bird flu can spread from person to person.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Also read | America's largest raw egg producer finds avian influenza in chickens at Texas factory

Approximately 1.6 million laying hens and 337,000 hens were culled after avian influenza was discovered in the flock.

