Report of parvovirus associated with Renton Park





article The origin of this highly contagious and deadly disease in dogs is Renton park. According to a sign posted at Petrovitsky Park, infections of canine parvovirus (often referred to as “parvo”) have been reported in dogs that have recently visited the park. Petrovitsky Park, Not an off-leash dog park. The number of infections related to the park is unknown. FOX 13 is working to confirm if there were any deaths. What is parvovirus? This virus attacks your dog's white blood cells and gastrointestinal tract. In puppies, the virus can damage the heart muscle, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). Dogs become infected when they come into contact with other infected dogs or contaminated feces. It can also be transmitted from dogs that come into contact with surfaces contaminated with the virus. All dogs are susceptible canine parvovirusHowever, some dogs are at higher risk than others, according to the AVMA. These include puppies between 6 and 20 weeks old, and dogs that are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated. Certain dog breeds, such as bull terriers, Dobermans, Rottweilers, German shepherds, and English springer spaniels, are more susceptible than others. parvovirus symptoms According to the AVMA, signs of parvovirus infection vary from dog to dog depending on the severity of the infection. Important signs to look out for are: lethargy

decreased appetite

vomiting

Severe, often bloody diarrhea

abdominal pain and bloating

Fever or low body temperature (hypothermia) If your dog is experiencing any of these symptoms, contact your veterinarian immediately. Vomiting and diarrhea can cause dehydration, damage the intestines and immune system, and lead to septic shock. Death from this can occur within 48 to 72 hours after symptoms first appear. Preventing the spread of parvo If your dog is sick or showing signs of parvo, keep him at home. The best way to prevent the spread of parvovirus is to keep your pet healthy and make sure their vaccines are up to date. Dogs typically receive the DHPP vaccine every three years. DHPP administers vaccines against distemper, parainfluenza hepatitis, and parvovirus. More pet stories from FOX 13 Famous casino cat needs new owner after closure Sequim animal abuse case: 42 dogs and 429 birds seized Adams County Animal Shelter is overflowing with available pets. Two new off-leash dog parks coming to Seattle area Sign up for our daily news to get the latest Seattle local news, weather and sports for free. FOX 13 Seattle Newsletter.

