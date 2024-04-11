Health
Researchers develop new drug that can prevent lung damage caused by influenza
Infection with influenza viruses causes lung damage through hyperactivation of inflammation that causes collateral damage to cells needed for breathing. Such damage can be life-threatening, but scientists have developed new preventive treatments. A team from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the University of Houston, Tufts University School of Medicine, and Fox Chase Cancer Center has developed a drug that can prevent lung damage caused by influenza. In mouse models, the drug achieved a new balance between stopping inflammation running wild and allowing the immune system to thwart the virus. The survey results are announced today. Nature.
Our drug significantly increased survival rates and reduced symptoms of influenza virus infection. It appears to reduce dangerous inflammation and improve adaptive responses to viruses. ”
Dr. Paul Thomas, co-corresponding author, St. Jude Host-Microbe Interactions Division
In a series of experiments, a drug called UH15-38 was able to protect against deadly influenza. The results showed that even at low doses, the drug protected mouse models from influenza doses similar to those experienced by humans. Additionally, the team found that high doses of the drug could completely prevent infection by significant amounts of the virus that would normally be fatal. The model was protected even when given days after infection, a difficult feat for influenza drugs.
“This drug could also enable things we've never seen before,” Thomas said. “We were able to show that we could start five days after the initial infection and still provide some benefit.”
Healthcare workers must administer modern antiviral drugs within the first few days of infection to be effective. This study suggests that UH15-38 may fill a currently unmet need, as critically ill patients are often infected for several days before seeking medical attention. This breakthrough comes from understanding how influenza and the immune system interact to cause lung damage.
Send influenza-infected cells to the correct route
“Infected lung cells cause inflammation, which alerts the immune system that there is a problem, but when they occur in excess, out-of-control inflammation can occur and cause serious problems,” Thomas said. “We have to strike a delicate balance between keeping these processes well-maintained to clear the virus, but not causing out-of-control inflammation.”
The collaborating scientists used clever chemistry to achieve Goldilocks levels of inflammation. Their new drug inhibited a portion of receptor-interacting protein kinase 3 (RIPK3), a key inflammatory protein in immune cells. RIPK3 controls two cell death pathways in response to infection: apoptosis and necroptosis. Necroptosis is highly inflammatory, whereas apoptosis is not. Both pathways are used in antiviral responses. UH15-38 was designed to prevent RIPK3-induced initiation of necroptosis while preserving the pro-apoptotic properties of RIPK3.
“Knocking out RIPK3 completely is not a good idea because the immune system will not be able to eliminate the virus,” Thomas said. “When we knocked out just necroptosis, the animals performed better because they still had apoptosis and were able to get rid of infected cells, but they were less inflammatory.”
Stop lung inflammation and damage
“We also showed that the improved survival was a direct result of reduced local inflammation and improved lung cell survival,” Thomas said.
In a series of previous studies, the Thomas lab discovered that a specific set of cells in the lungs are collateral damage to an out-of-control inflammatory response. These cells, type 1 alveolar epithelial cells, handle gas exchange, taking in oxygen and expelling carbon dioxide. When these cells are lost, the body is unable to breathe. The study demonstrated that this literally breathtaking group of cells survived even in the presence of the drug. Furthermore, inflammation-related immune cells, such as neutrophils, were much reduced in the lungs of treated animals.
“Often the worst part of the flu happens after the virus is brought under control, when runaway inflammation destroys lung cells,” Thomas says. “UH15-38 is able to attenuate the inflammation caused by influenza while leaving virus clearance and other immune and tissue response functions intact, making it a promising candidate to advance toward the clinic. I am.”
Authors and funders
The study's co-lead author is Avishek Gautam of Fox Chase Cancer Center. David Boyd, St. Jude. and Sameer Nikal of the University of Houston. The study's other corresponding author is Gregory Cuny of the University of Houston. Alexei Degterev of Tufts University School of Medicine; Siddharth Balachandran of Fox Chase Cancer Center.
Other authors of the study are Ting Zhang, Bikash Thapa, Kathy Cai, Chaolan Ying, Carly DeAntoneo, Riley Williams, Maria Shubina and Mark Andrake of Fox Chase Cancer Center. Ioannis Siokas and Dingqiang Zhang of Tufts University School of Medicine; Daniel Schnepf, Julius Beer, Martin Schwemle, University of Freiburg. Seungheon Lee, Raghavender Boda, Anantha Duddupudi, University of Houston. Christian Roch, reaction biology. Lee-Anne Van de Velde, Jessica Gebert, Victoria Meliopoulos, Diego Rodriguez, Brandi Livingston, Jeremy Chase Crawford, Peter Vogel, Lawrence Fritz, Stacey Schultz-Cherry, Douglas Green , St. Jude.
This research was supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health (AI135025, AI168087, AI144400, AI161624, AI164003, HL170121, R01AI144828, R35CA231620 and P30CA006927) and the Collaborative Influenza Vaccine Innovation Center (75N93019C0005). 2), Health and Human Services (75N93021C00016) to St. Jude's Influenza Research and Surveillance Center and (75N93021C00018) Influenza Disease and Emergency Response Center, Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (SFB1160), Fox Chase Cancer Center (S10OD030332), and St.・ALSAC, Jude's fundraising and awareness organization.
sauce:
Reference magazines:
Gautam, A. other. (2024). Blocking necroptosis prevents lung damage in severe influenza. Nature. doi.org/10.1038/s41586-024-07265-8.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240410/Researchers-create-novel-drug-that-can-prevent-flu-induced-lung-injury.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Researchers develop new drug that can prevent lung damage caused by influenza
- A 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits the Bay of Bengal Latest India News
- Death of '1923' actor Cole Brings Plenty has 'no indication of foul play': police
- Writing our own stories – the spectator
- Save 30% on sunny spring and summer fashion with these Target Circle Week deals
- Muslims around the world have started celebrating Eid al-Fitr. #Briefs #BBCAnews
- Ottawa, Boris Johnson lectures on the importance of supporting Ukraine
- From Ananya Panday to Sahil Salathia: Bollywood actors who made India proud on the world stage: Bollywood News
- NHS care for children with gender identity, says review
- Taika Waititi: Lights, camera, action (and Hollywood stars) in Auckland Spy
- USA Hockey U16 Tier 1 Nationals/Beast Tournament Series Club Long Island Gulls repeat as U16 National Champions
- Best Allen Solly Men's T-Shirts for Summer (April 2024): Stay Cool, Stylish and Suave