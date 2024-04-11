10 workout tips to ensure you boost your brain health with exercise





Activities that require brain areas responsible for motor skills and cognitive function are encouraged. Exercise is very beneficial for physical health. It also significantly improves your brain health. By following the training tips below, you can support brain health and cognitive function while improving your overall physical fitness. Here are 10 training tips to help boost your brain health. 1.Aerobic exercise Engaging in aerobic exercise like running, swimming, or cycling increases blood flow to the brain, delivering more oxygen and nutrients and improving cognitive function. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise per week. 2. Strength training Strength training increases muscle mass and increases levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that supports brain health and cognitive function. Incorporate strength training, such as weightlifting or bodyweight training, into your routine at least two days a week. 3. High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) HIIT involves short periods of intense exercise followed by short periods of rest. It can improve cardiovascular health, increase BDNF levels, and improve cognitive performance. Incorporate his HIIT workouts like sprints and circuit training once or twice a week. 4. Practicing Mindfulness Mindfulness meditation and yoga reduce stress, lower levels of cortisol (a stress hormone that impairs cognitive function), and improve mood. Incorporate a mindfulness practice into your routine for 10 to 20 minutes each day. 5. Coordination practice Activities that require coordination, balance, and agility, such as dancing and martial arts, stimulate areas of the brain responsible for motor skills and cognitive function. Adding coordination training to his workouts, he targets two to three sessions per week. 6. Cross training Adding variety to your workouts challenges different parts of your brain and prevents boredom. Mix and match your routine with a mix of cardio, strength training, flexibility exercises, and balance activities. 7. Regular physical activity Consistency is key to reaping the cognitive benefits of exercise. Make physical activity a regular part of your daily routine, aiming to get at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week. 8. Social engagement Exercising with others provides social support, motivation, and a sense of belonging, all of which are beneficial for brain health. Stay socially connected while working out by joining a fitness class, sports team, or exercise group. 9. Challenging training Pushing yourself out of your comfort zone with challenging training stimulates brain plasticity and improves cognitive function. Gradually increase the intensity, duration, and complexity of your workout to keep your brain challenged. 10. Adequate rest and recovery Rest is essential for the brain and body to recover from the stress of exercise and for learning and memory to consolidate. To avoid burnout and optimize brain health, make sure you get enough sleep each night and include rest days in your training schedule. Always consult a medical professional before starting a new exercise program, especially if you have an underlying medical condition. Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.

