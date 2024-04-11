Spread of bird flu among dairy cows tells us about risks to humans: shots

. Charlie Neighborgal/Associated Press

The outbreak of avian influenza in dairy cattle is still ongoing.

Wednesday, North Carolina 7th state Detect viruses in dairy herds.

Spread between cows and a single dairy worker is unlikely, so scientists are looking at data to better understand this ripple effect. They say the risk to humans depends on whether the virus can evolve in important ways that make it more infectious to mammals.

There is some encouraging news so far. At a recent conference, USDA scientists said: the virus said No symptoms similar to those of bovine respiratory disease are observed. In other words, cows don't appear to be shedding large amounts of virus through their noses or mouths.

Rather, federal health officials investigating the outbreak suspect that some form of “mechanical transmission” is involved in the spread of the virus within the population. This may occur during the milking process of the cow, and this theory is supported by the fact that high concentrations of the virus have been detected in milk.

”I want to emphasize how unusual this is.” Thais Kuiken, Professor of Comparative Pathology at Erasmus University Medical Center. “In other mammals infected with influenza viruses, it's primarily a respiratory disease, but that doesn't seem to be the case for these cows.”

Samples collected and released from infected animals do not suggest that the virus has undergone any fundamental changes that warrant alarm.

But there are signs of certain problems in the virus's genome, and scientists are noting that the virus could find its way into more mammals.

“We have to stay on top of this, because I think we're on a bit of a cliff where interesting and unfortunate things could happen,” he says. Michelle Willa senior research fellow at the Center for Pathogen Genomics at the University of Melbourne.

VW Pics/VWPics/Universal Images Group vi

What to watch out for: Viruses that evolve to infect humans

Sequencing the Texas dairy worker's virus revealed a mutation in PB2, a gene commonly affected when viruses infect mammals.

Nicola Hill, a disease ecologist at the University of Massachusetts Boston, said this is a clue that viruses are evolving to replicate better in mammals, but that viruses may be more easily transmitted between humans. point out that there is not enough to do so.

“I need a handful [of markers] “It's the coordination across multiple different genetic segments that makes this milestone and the next pandemic possible,” she says.

And, like the seasonal influenza virus that humans are more likely to infect, their ability to spread through the air will also need to improve. Currently, most cases of avian influenza in humans are associated with direct contact with infected animals, often occurring when chickens are slaughtered, according to a poultry veterinarian who worked for the Department of Agriculture. David Swain says.

“You need a very high dose, and it's probably not just exposure to infected poultry, but exposure to the process that aerosolizes the virus,” he says.

But the concern is that the situation could change as the virus spends more time inside mammals.

Specifically, the proteins the virus uses to bind to cells may evolve to lock onto receptors in the human upper respiratory tract. This gives you easy access to the cell and allows you to create a large number of copies of yourself.

“This is basically thought to be the main barrier to preventing this from becoming a virus that can spread efficiently between people,” he says. Darwin KobasaDirector of Highly Contained Respiratory Viruses at Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory.

Annis Loewen, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Emory University, said scientists haven't seen any major advances in this function in recent years, even as the virus spills into mammals.

Lowen said previous research has shown that proteins on the virus not only need to recognize human receptors in the upper respiratory tract, but also need to be more stable, possibly during airborne transmission. It states that it is necessary to prevent it from falling apart.

These two changes, along with mutations in the PB2 gene to support replication, all need to come together to support efficient spread in mammals, she says. Of course, “there are other underlying factors that we don't yet understand,” she added.

Big questions still remain about how exactly avian influenza occurs in cattle. This is because avian influenza is currently being closely tracked. “It's true that the transition from wild birds to cattle caused a lot of mutations, but we don't necessarily understand what that means,” Hill says.

How mammals spread it among their peers: clues from ferrets

Millions of birds are infected worldwide, and common ways mammals become infected are through eating dead birds or exposure to feces.

Wille said the virus could have been introduced to dairy cows in a similar way.

“You can imagine situations like contaminated feed,” she said.

However, this type of reasoning may not fully explain outbreak events in some mammals, including “unprecedented” ones. die off There have been outbreaks in seals and sea lions in South America, and outbreaks on mink farms in Spain.

It's not yet clear what was causing the infections in these cases, Wille said, and the animals were probably spreading the infection to each other.

Experiments conducted in the laboratory provide some clues. They showed that mammals can transmit this version of H5N1 and even provided some preliminary evidence suggesting limited airborne transmission.

in one recent researchscientists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed how an isolate of the virus taken from a critically ill human patient in Chile spread among ferrets.

The researchers showed that the mutant strain had a “higher ability to cause fatal disease” in animals and an enhanced ability to replicate in human cells grown in the lab, but tests showed They found that “there was no evidence of productive infection via droplets or contaminated surfaces.” Among animals.

a another study Scientists at Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory infected ferrets in the lab with samples of the virus taken from wild animals.

These experiments showed that a particular version of the virus taken from the hawks was transmitted very quickly from ferret to ferret through direct contact, potentially causing fatal infections in animals that were not originally infected. , said Kobasa, senior author of the yet-to-be-published study. .

They also found evidence that the virus spread through the air between ferrets in different cages, but animals infected this way did not show severe symptoms. It's possible that not enough virus was transmitted to “overcome the immune barrier that prevents infection,” he said.

The results are “very preliminary” and what happened under controlled laboratory conditions is not necessarily an indication of what could happen in the natural environment, he said. “We certainly haven't seen any changes that suggest there is a way to support efficient airborne transmission.”

Loewen said that while the ferret experiments are informative, they should be interpreted with caution, especially when used in humans.

Overall, she says, evidence of airborne transmission is still very limited. “The fact that ferrets almost consistently become infected through contact exposure is a little concerning, but these results don't raise too many red flags for me.”