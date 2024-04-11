Bird flu: What doctors say about the bird flu outbreak in the United States

Get inspired by our weekly roundup of healthy living, made simple. Sign up for CNN's Life, But Better newsletter for information and tools to improve your health.





Texas dairy farm worker tests positive for bird flu only in the second case Patients living in the United States infected with the H5N1 influenza strain. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the person was diagnosed with the H5N1 virus and is recovering with mild symptoms.

The first case was in 2022. Diagnosed in Colorado man Persons directly exposed to poultry.

The CDC says the risk to the public remains low, but I still have questions. What exactly is avian influenza and how is it transmitted? What symptoms do infected people experience and what treatments are there? Is there a vaccine? Should people avoid eating chicken or drinking milk?

To answer these questions, I spoke to CNN wellness expert Dr. Leena Wen. Wen is an emergency physician, and George is an adjunct associate professor at the University of Washington. She previously served as the Baltimore City Health Commissioner.

CNN: What exactly is bird flu?

AS Dr. Liana Wen: Avian influenza, also known as avian influenza or avian influenza, refers to an infectious disease caused by the avian influenza A virus. These viruses commonly spread among wild birds, especially wild waterfowl such as ducks and geese. Poultry and other animals can also be infected.

Avian influenza A viruses are classified as: two categories: Low-pathogenic avian influenza (LPAI) A virus and highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A virus. While most LPAI viruses show no signs of illness or cause mild illness in birds, HPAI viruses can cause severe illness and are associated with high mortality rates. For example, some subtypes cause chicken mortality rates as high as 90% to 100%. Additionally, some LPAI viruses can mutate into HPAI variants.

CNN: How is bird flu transmitted?

Wen: So far, the most common form of transmission is bird-to-bird transmission. Infected birds can shed the virus through body fluids from their nose, mouth, and feces. Other birds can become infected through direct contact with virus particles or through contact with virus-contaminated surfaces from infected birds.

The H5N1 avian influenza virus is causing an outbreak among poultry in the United States. 48 states More than 85 million poultry birds are currently affected. This virus is highly contagious among poultry and can spread throughout the flock within a few days.

CNN: Can bird flu be transmitted to other animals, including humans?

Wen: Yes, some forms of bird flu can be transmitted to other animals. Avian influenza H5N1 viruses have been detected in multiple regions of the United States since 2022. 200 mammals. In March 2024, a multistate outbreak of this virus in dairy cattle was reported. The person in Texas who was recently diagnosed with the infection likely became infected through exposure.

In this case, cows are known as intermediate hosts because the virus passed from birds to cows to humans. It is also possible for humans to contract the virus directly from infected birds. Direct infection can occur when the virus enters a person's eyes, nose, or mouth. It can also occur if you inhale the virus or touch a surface that has the virus on it and then touch your nose, mouth, or eyes.

However, such transmission is rare and poses a risk primarily to people who have close and long-term contact with infected birds and their environment. For example, a person infected in Colorado in 2022 had direct exposure to bird and poultry culling.

CNN: Can bird flu be transmitted from person to person?

Wen: There are instances of people infected with bird flu transmitting it to others, but this is rare and sporadic. Most of those cases A family member is involved in prolonged close household contact with a person with symptoms. There have also been some cases of person-to-person transmission due to unprotected exposure in hospitals.

The current H5N1 virus is widespread in cattle and poultry, and there is “currently no indication that this virus can spread from person to person.” According to the CDC.

CNN: What symptoms do infected people experience?

Wen: Symptoms can range from mild, such as a runny nose, sore throat, red eyes, and headache, to severe, causing illness that can lead to pneumonia and multiple organ failure. The Texan who was just diagnosed with H5N1 is reportedly suffering from conjunctivitis, or conjunctivitis, as his only symptom. People in Colorado primarily felt fatigue.

CNN: What treatments are available?

Wen: there is various antiviral drugs It is approved as a treatment for influenza. These include forms that can be taken orally as tablets. These reduce the chance that someone will develop serious illness if infected. Some antiviral drugs are also approved for post-exposure prophylaxis, meaning they are given to people who have not yet developed the disease but have been exposed to the virus.

CNN: Is there a vaccine for bird flu?

Wen: There are vaccines that target H5N1, but they have not yet been produced in large quantities and are not currently commercially available.seasonal influenza vaccine not protect people To prevent infection with avian influenza. However, the seasonal influenza vaccine is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age, especially those who have had contact with birds, to reduce the risk of simultaneous infection with human and avian influenza viruses.

CNN: Is it safe to eat chicken and eggs and drink milk?

Wen: Pasteurized milk is safe to drink. The process of pasteurization kills bacteria and viruses, including the influenza virus, that may be present in milk. Similarly, poultry such as chicken and eggs that are properly processed and cooked are safe to eat.

CNN: Can my pet bird get avian influenza?

Wen: This can happen if your pet bird comes into contact with an infected animal. However, if your bird is kept indoors and has not had contact with wild birds or other animals that have been exposed to avian influenza, your pet bird cannot contract the virus.

CNN: Are there any specific precautions people should take?

Wen: The CDC has Countermeasure list What people can receive. Most include precautions that workers who work around poultry and people who keep flocks of birds in their backyards should take. Several precautions should be taken when coming into contact with animals known or suspected to be infected with avian influenza, including wearing personal protective equipment.

In general, people should avoid direct contact with wild birds and observe them from a distance rather than up close. You should also avoid contact with sick or dead birds. You should avoid touching surfaces that may have bird droppings. When traveling, you should stay away from bird markets and poultry farms and avoid eating raw or undercooked chicken products.