Researchers identify the most harmful and modifiable risk factors for dementia





Researchers from the Nuffield School of Clinical Neuroscience at the University of Oxford used data from UK Biobank participants to find that diabetes, road-related air pollution and alcohol consumption were among 15 modifiable risk factors for dementia. revealed to be the most harmful. Researchers had previously identified “weak spots” in the brain. This is a specific network of higher order regions that not only develops late in adolescence, but also shows degeneration early in old age. They also showed that this brain network is particularly vulnerable to schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease. The new study, published in Nature Communications, investigated genetic and modifiable influences on these vulnerable brain regions by examining brain scans of 40,000 UK Biobank participants aged 45 and over. Researchers examined 161 risk factors for dementia and ranked their impact on this vulnerable brain network beyond the natural effects of aging. They say these so-called “modifiable” risk factors can be changed over the lifespan to reduce the risk of dementia, such as blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, weight, alcohol intake, smoking, depressed mood, We categorized them into 15 broad categories: inflammation. , pollution, hearing, sleep, socialization, diet, physical activity, education. Professor Gwenaël Duault, who led the study, said: “We know that a collection of brain regions degenerate early in aging, and this new study shows that these specific parts of the brain are more susceptible to diabetes, traffic-related air pollution (increasingly a leading cause of dementia) of all common risk factors for dementia. “We found that several mutations in the genome affect this brain network, and that they are involved in cardiovascular death, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, as well as these diseases. did.” antigen The study of the elusive XG antigen system, a little-known blood type, was a completely new and unexpected discovery. ” Co-author Professor Lloyd Elliott of Simon Fraser University in Canada agreed:In fact, two of our seven genetic discoveries are located in this particular region containing the gene for the XG blood group, as this region is shared by both the X and Y sex chromosomes. Very atypical. This is very interesting because not much is known about these parts of the genome. Our study shows that there is merit in further investigating this unknown genetic region. ” Importantly, co-author Professor Anderson Winkler of the National Institutes of Health and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley points out: “What makes this study special is that it investigated the unique contribution of each modifiable risk.” Determine the factors by evaluating. With such a comprehensive and holistic approach, diabetes, air pollution and alcohol were found to be the three most harmful, after taking into account the effects of age and gender. ” This study sheds light on some of the most important risk factors for dementia and provides new information that can contribute to future strategies for prevention and targeted interventions.

