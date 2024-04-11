Health
How to reduce stress hormones: 5 ways to lower cortisol levels
According to a study by the American Psychological Association, Americans are more stressed than ever. While the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the collective mental health of Americans, climate change, inflation, and racial inequality are also contributing to increased stress across the country. Ta.
“Research shows that stress can lead to a variety of physical and mental health problems, including anxiety, depression, digestive problems, headaches, muscle tension and pain, heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, sleep problems, and weight gain. We know that there is an increased risk of “We are thrilled to be partnering with HCA Healthcare to support our patients,” said Amy Rushton, vice president of behavioral health at HCA Healthcare. “We see this in our own lives as we balance work, family, finances, and current events in the news.”
Stress can also affect a stress-related hormone called cortisol, which can cause serious physical health concerns when it builds up in the body.
If you want to know how to reduce stress hormones, it is important to first understand the causes of stress and how it affects the body. From there, you can take some practical steps to support healthy cortisol levels.
What is stress?
Stress is a state of anxiety caused by difficult situations. This is a natural human reaction that everyone experiences from time to time. When you're feeling stressed, your body releases hormones, triggering a “fight or flight” response. Usually, the body returns to normal once the perceived danger is gone.But when you have chronic stress, your body remains in a state of high alert even when you're not in danger. Chronic stress can cause many physical and mental health problems, including anxiety, insomnia, muscle pain, high blood pressure, and weakened immunity.
A variety of factors can cause stress, including grief, job loss, and financial hardship. Even positive changes in your life, such as getting a promotion or buying a home, can cause stress. In situations like this, stress motivates you to keep moving forward.
Everyone deals with stress differently. Some people are able to overcome stressful situations with relative ease, while others are more sensitive to their effects.if you are there constant stress statelearning how to reduce stress hormones is important to minimizing the risk of health problems such as high blood pressure and heart disease.
How to reduce stress hormones
The relationship between stress and cortisol levels is bidirectional. Reducing cortisol means reducing stress, and vice versa. “Reducing stress and prioritizing mental and physical health is critical to improving our quality of life,” explained Amy Rushton. “You just have to start. Once you start, you'll notice a difference.”
Here are some steps you can take to lower cortisol.
1. Eat a balanced diet
What you eat can affect your cortisol levels. In one study, a diet high in sugar Saturated fats can cause elevated cortisol levels than a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Dietary fiber from beans, nuts, and seeds also helps keep cortisol levels stable.
2. Limit your caffeine intake
A cup of coffee in the morning may wake you up, but caffeine can increase cortisol levels. It can also affect your mood. Ingesting high levels of caffeine may make you feel good at first, but it can eventually make you feel unwell. You don't need to avoid caffeine completely, but if you find that drinking two cups of coffee makes you feel worse instead of feeling better, limit your intake to one cup a day or switch to decaf. .
3. Get enough sleep
Stress can make it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep.but Not getting enough sleep can increase cortisol Levels can rise and stress can increase. Prioritize getting enough sleep. In addition to lowering cortisol levels, reducing caffeine can help you fall asleep at night. You can also try:
- drink chamomile tea
- keep the room cool and dark
- Limit the use of electronic devices before bed
- Using a white noise machine or sleep sounds
- Establish a consistent sleep schedule
4. Try relaxation techniques
You don't have to be a yogi to benefit from relaxation techniques like deep breathing and meditation. One of the benefits of deep breathing is that you can do it anytime, anywhere when you start feeling stressed. Controlled, deep breathing can lower blood pressure, heart rate, and cortisol levels.
5. Consider supplements
A balanced diet is the best way to get essential mood-supporting nutrients to help manage stress, but certain supplements can also help. for example, omega 3 fatty acids Healthy fats found in fatty fish such as salmon, chia seeds, and flaxseed have been shown to help lower cortisol levels. Omega-3s can be obtained from fish oil supplements. vitamin Dwhich is also available as a supplement, has also been associated with lower cortisol levels.
Take a personalized approach
Everyone reacts to stress differently, so what works for one person may not work for you. That's why it's important to consult your doctor before making any major lifestyle changes. Your doctor can help you create a personalized plan for your unique needs and circumstances. With the right approach, you can regulate your cortisol levels and keep stress at bay.
|
Sources
https://hcahealthcaretoday.com/2024/04/11/how-to-reduce-stress-hormones-5-ways-to-lower-cortisol-levels/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
