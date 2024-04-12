Parkinson's disease: A new theory about the disease's origin and spread

Nose or intestine? For the past 20 years, the scientific community has debated the source of the toxic protein that causes Parkinson's disease. In 2003, German pathologist Dr. Heiko Braak first proposed that the disease begins outside the brain. More recently, Dr. Per Borghammer and colleagues at Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark have shown that the disease is the result of a process that begins either in the olfactory center of the brain (brain first) or in the body's intestinal tract (body first). I claim that there is. .

A new hypothesis paper appears in Parkinson's disease journal On World Parkinson's Disease Day, we connect the brain-first and body-first models to some of the possible causes of the disease, environmental toxicants that are inhaled or ingested. The authors of the new study, including Borgamer, argue that certain pesticides, common dry cleaning chemicals, and inhaling air pollution are likely to trigger the brain-first model of the disease. Other ingested toxic substances, such as contaminated food or contaminated drinking water, also trigger the body-first model of the disease.

“In both brain-first and body-first scenarios, pathology occurs in structures within the body that are closely connected to the outside world,” said Ray Dorsey, M.D., professor of neurology at the University of Rochester Medical Center and co-author of the book. Stated. That piece. “Here we demonstrate that Parkinson's disease is a systemic disease, with its initial roots probably starting in the nose and gut, coupled with environmental factors that are increasingly being recognized as the primary cause, if not the cause, of the disease. This further strengthens the idea that Parkinson's disease, the world's fastest growing brain disease, can be promoted by toxic substances and therefore Most cases are preventable. ”

Different routes to the brain, different forms of disease

A misfolded protein called alpha-synuclein has attracted the attention of scientists for the past 25 years as one of the causes of Parkinson's disease. Over time, this protein accumulates in the brain in clumps called Lewy bodies, causing progressive dysfunction in many types of cells, including neurons in the dopamine-producing areas of the brain that control motor functions. Causes death of nerve cells. When it was first proposed, Blaak thought that an unidentified pathogen, such as a virus, could be the cause of the disease.

A new paper shows that toxins encountered in the environment, particularly the dry cleaning and degreasing chemicals trichlorethylene (TCE) and perchlorethylene (PCE), the herbicide paraquat, and air pollution, are common contributors to the formation of toxic alpha-synuclein. It is argued that this may be the cause. TCE and PCE have contaminated thousands of former industrial, commercial, and military sites, most notably Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, even though paraquat has been banned in more than 30 countries due to safety concerns. It is one of the most widely used herbicides in the United States. Including the European Union and China. In 19th century London, where James Parkinson, who celebrates his 269th birthday today, first described the situation, air pollution had reached toxic levels.

The nose and intestines are lined with soft, permeable tissue, and both have established connections with the brain. In the brain-first model, chemicals can be inhaled and enter the brain via the nerves responsible for the sense of smell. Alpha-synuclein spreads from the brain's olfactory center to other parts of the brain, primarily on one side, including areas with a high concentration of dopamine-producing neurons. The death of these cells is a hallmark of Parkinson's disease. The disease can cause asymmetric tremors and slowness of movement, progresses slowly after diagnosis, and can lead to significant cognitive impairment and dementia much later.

Once ingested, the chemicals pass through the lining of the gastrointestinal tract. The initial pathology of alpha-synuclein begins in the nervous system in the gut itself, and from there it can spread to both sides of the brain and spinal cord. This body-first pathway is often associated with Lewy body dementia, a disease in the same family as Parkinson's disease, which is characterized by early constipation and sleep disturbances, and then as the disease spreads to both brains. It is characterized by a more symmetrical slowing of movement and early progression of dementia. hemisphere.

New models for understanding and studying brain diseases

“These environmental toxins are widespread, and not everyone has Parkinson's disease,” Dorsey said. “The timing, dose, and duration of exposure, as well as its interaction with genetic and other environmental factors, will be key in determining who ultimately develops Parkinson's disease. In most cases, these exposures may have occurred years or decades before the onset of symptoms.”

The authors point to a growing body of research linking environmental exposures to Parkinson's disease and believe new models may allow the scientific community to link specific exposures to specific forms of the disease. This effort will be supported by increasing public awareness of the negative health effects of many chemicals in the environment. The authors conclude that their hypothesis “may explain many of the mysteries of Parkinson's disease and open the door to the ultimate goal of prevention.”

In addition to Parkinson's disease, these environmental exposure models could advance our understanding of how toxic substances contribute to other brain disorders, such as autism in children, ALS in adults, and Alzheimer's disease in older adults. There is sex. Dorsey and his colleagues at the University of Rochester will hold a brain and environment symposium in Washington, D.C., on May 20 to examine how toxic substances in food, water, and air play a role in all of these brain diseases. I plan to.

Additional authors of the hypothesis paper include Briana de Miranda, Ph.D., of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and Jacob Horsager, M.D., of Aarhus University Hospital, Denmark.