Australia records lowest seven-day coronavirus death rate in more than two years | Health

Australia's coronavirus death rate is at its lowest in more than two years, federal health department data dating back to January 2022 shows.

The latest data is National Notifiable Disease Surveillance System This means that the seven-day rolling average of coronavirus deaths from Thursday, February 29th to Saturday, March 2nd, and from March 5th to 6th, was zero. One death was recorded on March 3. The average is used to show short-term trends and is calculated by dividing the number of deaths over the past seven days by seven and rounding to the nearest whole number. If there are at most three deaths in a seven-day period, the moving average will be zero.

A Department of Health spokesperson said: “Death data may be subject to delays in confirming publicly reported death notifications by states and territories, particularly in the past two weeks from the date the web page was updated. There may be delays and recent data may be revised.” ”

Nevertheless, data shows that coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations are low.

Associate Professor Sanjaya Senanayake, an infectious disease expert at the Australian National University, said the combination of immunity from the vaccine and immunity from infection with the Omicron subvariant had reduced the severity.

“The latest figures, which show there have been no deaths related to COVID-19 for at least a week and hospitalization numbers are low for the first time in years, are great news but not unexpected,” he said. Ta.

“Furthermore, early and free access to antiviral drugs such as paxthrobid for people at risk of severe COVID-19 will help Australia to reduce severe disease caused by this virus. We are in an even better position.”

Senanayake said that like influenza, the new coronavirus could also mutate and cause large-scale epidemics in the future.

“But even if something like this happens, we still have effective antivirals to protect those at risk,” he said.

Associate Professor Hassan Vally, an epidemiologist at Deakin University, said: “The fact that for the first time since almost the beginning of the pandemic there have been zero weekly deaths from COVID-19 is an important milestone worth recognizing. It looks like stone.” .

“This is a clear indication of where we are now with this disease that has changed our lives forever, and the overall impact that COVID-19 has on us as a population. “It highlights how much the threat has declined,” he said.

Professor Adrian Esterman, Professor of Biostatistics and Epidemiology at the University of South Australia, said Australia had been in the best position regarding COVID-19 for some time, but now was not the time for complacency.

“There have been more than 250 active coronavirus outbreaks in residential aged care facilities in the last month, and fewer Australians aged 75 and over have received a booster vaccination within the past six months,” he said. Only 36% received it.”

“We have seen very little message from any government encouraging older people to get vaccinated. This is not enough. At the very least, we are still doing everything we can to protect the vulnerable.” You should continue.”

According to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 21,827 of the 687,639 deaths registered between March 2020 and January 2024 were people who died from COVID-19 or as a contributing factor. Ta.