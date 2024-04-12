Blood proteins offer clues to children's concussion recovery





news New research suggests that levels of alpha-1-ACT after injury may reveal whether a child continues to experience concussion symptoms.

Experts say recovery time assessment tools are needed because delayed recovery from concussions can affect children's health and delay their return to school and sports.



Blood proteins can help determine whether a child will experience symptoms for more than 2 weeks after concussion, offering the potential to inform clinical management responses during the acute phase.





meanwhile discoveryThe study, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI), said further research was needed before the blood test could be made available to GPs. The study is an important first to identify potential markers.





“If this finding holds up in a larger study, the finding… [provide] “Clinicians can use acute markers to guide more timely and targeted treatment for children who are most likely to experience long-term problems,” she said.





As part of the study, plasma samples were taken from 80 children who visited the emergency department at Melbourne Royal Children's Hospital within 48 hours after concussion.





Children with delayed recovery from concussion were found to have significantly lower levels of the protein alpha-1-antichymotrypsin (alpha-1-ACT), suggesting this protein is a potential biomarker of concussion recovery. It is suggested that there is.





According to the authors, “this kind of accurate prognostic method has not yet been achieved with clinically-based evaluation and imaging protocol methods.”





But this study – the first human trial to identify the role of proteins in concussion recovery – is still in its early stages, and MCRI researcher and paper co-author Ella Swaney said more research needs to be done to validate the findings. He said further studies using larger cohorts are needed. Make it available for use in clinical settings.





Mr Swaney said there was a growing need to develop tools that could help identify people at risk of delayed recovery from concussions. Growing public health concerns and in that The most common sports injury is.





“Delayed recovery from a concussion can have emotional, behavioral, physical and cognitive symptoms that impact a child's health and delay their return to school or sport,” she said. .





“Early identification of children at risk of delayed recovery is critical to ensure effective treatment and targeted follow-up.”





Pediatric concussions are now widely understood to differ from adult concussions in symptoms and recovery, and the paper highlights that the child proteome is “significantly different” from the adult proteome.





Based on these differences, studies have shown that alpha-1-ACT concentrations can distinguish between children experiencing delayed recovery from concussion and those experiencing normal recovery. The protein boasts “potential to transform acute clinical management” by providing clinicians with a powerful predictive marker to guide and target treatments for children who are most likely to have delayed recovery. ing.





In 2023 “Game-changing” update Concussion consensus statement This will change how concussions are viewed in sports regulations, recreational sports, and within clinics and emergency departments by improving exercise and rehabilitation methods and upgrading return-to-school and return-to-sport protocols. provides new best practice guidance for





The authors point out that approximately 4 million children experience a concussion each year, and 25-30% of them experience a concussion. long-term symptomsand about 50% never seek medical care.





They say the keys to optimal patient outcomes in pediatric concussions are early and accurate diagnosis, effective treatment, and safe return to exercise, learning, sports and leisure activities.





And while a simple blood test to diagnose concussion recovery time is not yet available, one mother of a teenager who sustained a severe concussion on a netball court says the MCRI study has shown some It said it would provide “welcome relief”.





“If clinicians can easily identify children with long-lasting concussion symptoms, they can receive targeted early intervention,” she says.





“Recovering from a concussion, like our daughter's, can be a long process. Anything that helps speed up the process will make a huge difference.”







