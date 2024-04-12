Study reveals how snack size affects eating speed and salt intake





A new study reveals that snack size influences how fast and how much people eat. Researchers at Penn State University focused on snacking, which is a large part of the North American diet where the study was conducted. Snacking accounts for about a quarter of the daily calories in the United States, so understanding this behavior could help you better manage your calorie and salt intake, the study says. . Published in Appetite magazineThe research team focused on pretzels and found that larger pretzels led people to eat them faster and take more bites, resulting in more intake overall. The smaller pretzels were eaten more slowly and in smaller bites; They still led to increased sodium intake. A pretzel is a type of dough that is shaped into a knot and baked. Originating in Germany, salt is the most common seasoning or topping for pretzels. Seventy-five adults participated in the study and ate three different sized pretzels at a testing center. The researchers recorded their eating habits and measured the amount of food they ate. They found that people ate more of a large pretzel than a small pretzel when given the same amount of food.The size of the pretzel influenced how quickly people ate and the size of their bites. This study suggests that the amount of snacks we snack on influences our eating behavior, which in turn influences our total calorie intake. The larger the pretzel, the faster you'll eat it and the more bites you'll get. John Hayes, a food science professor at Penn State University, explained that food structure, such as size and shape, can influence eating behavior and intake. This understanding could help people eat less without sacrificing enjoyment. Study author John Hayes said, “Food shape, and specifically unit size, is particularly useful for snack foods. I'm interested in how we can take advantage of the material properties of food.” The study also highlighted the relationship between pretzel size and sodium intake. Smaller pretzels can have more sodium per bite due to their surface area. Leads to an increase in overall sodium consumption. The research team said these findings could help people choose healthier snacks based on their calorie and salt needs. High calorie and sodium intake is associated with high blood pressure, obesity, and various other heart diseases. Issuer: Daphne Clarence date of issue: April 12, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/health/story/study-reveals-how-size-of-snacks-affects-eating-speed-and-sodium-intake-2526509-2024-04-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos