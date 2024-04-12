Sugar substitutes can help maintain weight loss without increasing disease risk

People watching their weight often turn to artificially sweetened products to supplement their sweet tooth with no or low calories, but does this strategy really help with weight management?

New research suggests it may be promising. The study, known as the “Sweet Project,” found that people who lost weight rapidly replaced sweet foods and drinks with sugar-containing foods and drinks. Sweeteners and sweetness enhancers (S&SE) continued to lose weight for a year.

Researchers, who will present their findings at the European Obesity Conference in May, found a link between sweetener consumption and elevated mood, increased meal satisfaction and reduced sweet cravings. I also discovered that there is a sex.

Additionally, consuming sugar substitutes does not appear to increase type 2 diabetes or the risk of type 2 diabetes. Heart disease.

This study results from the 2023 World Health Organization, which concluded that artificial sweeteners increase the odds of developing these chronic diseases and that replacing sugar products with artificially sweetened products does not help with long-term weight management. (WHO) systematic review. Based on research, authorities recommended against consuming artificial sweeteners for weight loss.

Dr. Anne LebenProfessors at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Nutrition, who led the new study, said in a statement: “Maintaining weight after losing weight is difficult, and our findings support the use of S&SE, which is found in many foods and drinks around the world, as an alternative. This confirms that.” Products with added sugar can help manage weight in overweight adults. ”

Here's what else you need to know about replacing sugar with sweeteners as a weight loss strategy and whether these products are safe to consume.

For the one-year trial, researchers recruited about 350 adults who were overweight or obese and about 40 children who appeared to be overweight.

For the first two months of the study, the research team instructed adult participants to follow a low-calorie diet aimed at losing at least 5% of their body weight. They told the participant children to maintain their weight.

Participants were then divided into two groups. One group followed the next. nutritious meals Less than 10% of calories came from foods and beverages with added sugar, and products with artificial sweeteners could not be included. The other group followed the same dietary plan, but were allowed to consume products with artificial sweeteners.

During the study, participants completed questionnaires about diet, eating habits, physical activity, and quality of life. The researchers also tracked their weight, body measurements, and markers of diabetes and heart disease.

After 10 months, the scientists found that adults in the sweetener group lost weight, were more satisfied with food, had a more positive mood, and had less appetite than participants in other groups. I discovered that. Adults in the group who did not have access to sweeteners also lost weight, but not as much as adults who received sweeteners.

“The use of low-calorie sweeteners in weight management has been questioned due to the association between their use and apparent weight gain in observational studies,” co-authors Dr. Jason HalfordHe is head of the Department of Psychology at the University of Leeds and president of the European Obesity Society, said in a statement. “However, it is becoming increasingly clear that this is not the case in long-term studies.”

The only finding for child participants was that replacing sugary foods and drinks with sweetened products was beneficial for children with high levels of uncontrolled eating.

The analysis showed no increased risk of diabetes or heart disease in either group.

The researchers noted several limitations to the study, including the small number of children involved and testing the sweetener in a population without distinguishing between types of individuals. There are also questions about the generalizability of the findings, as most of the participants were women with tertiary education levels.

Previous research suggests that fake sugar can cause cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Researchers don't know how this happens, but some think it may stimulate sugar cravings or alter the gut microbiome in ways that negatively impact metabolism. . Dr. Rekha Kumarsaid the endocrinologist and former medical director of the American Board of Obesity Medicine. health.

Leben, who led the study, noted in a statement that most of the research on sweetener safety comes from animal studies using doses far above what humans normally consume.

Despite WHO recommendations, the US Department of Agriculture has not changed its position on sweeteners. The agency found that the sweetener is Generally Recognized as Safe, or GRAS. Sarah Holmacare, MS, RDA nutritionist at Nourish said: health.

Experts interviewed agree that the benefits of sugar substitutes currently outweigh the potential downsides.

“Being overweight or obese has far more health risks than consuming artificial sweeteners,” Kylie Bensley, MD, registered dietitian and owner of Suluni Nutrition, told Health magazine. The drink will help you lose weight, which is desirable. ”

Kumar said weight management and weight loss is not a one-size-fits-all process. That requires a “personalized and holistic approach,” she noted. Still, she pointed to strategies that can consistently support metabolic health.

She suggests aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week. physical activityride a bicycle, brisk walk.

You also need to understand how many calories and carbohydrates you need per day and be careful about your intake, depending on your body and lifestyle.

Dr. Lori Wright, RDN; Eat a plant-based diet rich in lean protein, a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats like nuts and seeds, says the registered dietitian and associate professor at the University of South Florida School of Public Health. I am proposing that. , Olive oil, fatty fish. She also recommends avoiding ultra-processed foods.

Finally, Bensley suggests developing easy ways to satisfy your sweet tooth using natural sugar. She's a big fan of apple slices with caramel and “Reese's” apples with peanut butter and chocolate chips.

“In my family, we satisfy our sweet tooth by saying you can have something sweet once a day,” she said.