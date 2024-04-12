Why some people with rheumatoid arthritis experience pain without inflammation

The treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) has made great progress in recent years. In many cases, a series of drugs have successfully stopped inflammatory cells from infiltrating the tissue around the joint and causing swelling and pain.

However, for some reason, approximately 20% of patients with visibly painful joint swelling do not improve after multiple doses of even the most powerful of these anti-inflammatory drugs. is not obtained.

Surgical intervention aimed at removing the inflamed tissue revealed the reason. “In some cases, the joints may not actually be inflamed,” says co-senior author Dana Orange, associate professor of clinical research at the Rockefeller Institute for Molecular Neuro-Oncology. “In these patients, when you press on the joint, it feels soft and thick to the touch, but this is not due to an infiltration of immune cells. There is overgrowth of tissue, but there is no inflammation. So why do you have pain? Do you feel it?”

in a new paper scientific translational medicineand she and her colleagues offer an explanation. These patients carry a set of 815 genes that activate the abnormal growth of sensory neurons in the tissue that cushions the affected joints.

“These 815 genes rewire sensory nerves, which explains why anti-inflammatory drugs are ineffective at reducing pain in these patients,” Orange says. . This discovery could lead to new treatments for these outliers.

mysterious disconnection

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic disease that is difficult to treat. Symptoms such as stiffness, tenderness, swelling, limited movement, and pain slowly develop in the hands, wrists, feet, and other joints. It occurs sporadically symmetrically (for example, not only in one hand, but also in both hands), with irregular recurrences. Extreme fatigue and depression are also common.

Most cases of rheumatoid arthritis are caused when immune cell products such as cytokines, bradykinin, and prostanoids invade the synovium (the soft tissue that lines the inside of joints) and bind to pain receptors that sense injury. It will be. Drugs that target immune mediators have made rheumatoid arthritis much more tolerable for most people, but those who suffer from a disconnect between inflammation and pain are not benefiting.

Doctors often prescribe anti-inflammatories and then medications to these patients in an ultimately futile attempt to relieve symptoms. As a result, “some patients are given high doses of drugs that cause immunosuppression, with little chance of their symptoms improving,” Orange said.

She and her colleagues looked to the genes expressed in joint tissue samples from these patients for answers.

genetic culprit

Researchers looked at tissue samples and self-reported pain reports from 39 patients with rheumatoid arthritis who had pain but little inflammation. They also developed a machine learning analysis devising graph-based gene expression module identification (GbGMI).

GbGMI tests every combination of genes in the dataset to determine the best set of genes associated with the targeted clinical characteristic, in this case pain.

Using RNA sequencing, the researchers found that of the 15,000 genes expressed in the tissue samples, about 2,200 had increased expression in 39 patients. Using GbGMI, they identified 815 genes associated with patients' pain reports.

“This is a difficult problem because we have a large number of genes, but a limited number of patients,” said co-senior author and professor of population health sciences at Weill School of Digital Health Artificial Intelligence. said Fei Wang, the institute's founding director. Cornell Medicine. “The graph-based approach we used effectively explored the collective association between gene sets and patient-reported pain.”

Single-cell array analysis revealed that of the four fibroblast types in synovial tissue, CD55+ fibroblasts had the highest expression of pain-related genes. CD55+ cells are located in the outer synovial lining and secrete synovial fluid, allowing frictionless joint movement. They also expressed: NTN4 A gene that encodes a protein called netrin-4. Netrin family proteins guide axonal growth pathways and promote the growth of new blood vessels.

amazing pain pathways

These genes were found to be enriched in pathways important for neuron axon growth, the researchers found. Sensory neurons, the key to sensation, receive information and transmit it to the central nervous system. Axons are tendrils that branch out from the axon into tissues.

“This led us to hypothesize that perhaps fibroblasts produce substances that alter the growth of sensory nerves,” Orange says.

But what role did proteins play in pain sensation?

To find out, they grew neurons in test tubes and then administered netrin-4. This led to the sprouting and branching of CGRP+ (gene-related peptide) pain receptors. She points out that this is the first time that netrin-4 has been shown to alter the growth of pain-sensitive neurons.

Imaging tests of rheumatoid arthritis synovial tissue also reveal an overabundance of blood vessels that nourish and nurture new cells. These vessels were encased in CGRP+ sensory nerve fibers and grew toward lining fibroblasts in areas of excessive tissue growth or hyperplasia. This process can result in squishy swelling that many rheumatologists and surgeons mistake for inflammation.

better medicine

In the future, the researchers aim to identify other products produced by fibroblasts that may influence the growth of pain-sensitive neurons. We will also take a closer look at other types of sensory nerves that may be affected.

“We studied one type, but there are about 12. We don't know if all nerves are affected in the same way, and we don't want to block all sensations. “Sensory nerves are important for knowing when to avoid certain movements, such as the position of a joint in space,” Orange says.

“We hope to look into these details more closely and come up with other treatments for patients whose inflammation is less severe. Currently, they can cost up to $70,000 a year. I'm on medication, but there's no chance of a cure.'' We have to do a better job of getting the right medicine to the right patient. ”