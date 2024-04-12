Health
CDC says cardiac arrest in young people is not linked to coronavirus vaccine
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) New data released Address the link, or lack thereof, between New coronavirus infection vaccine and sudden cardiac death in an otherwise healthy young man.
assessment, The study, conducted from June 2021 to December 2022, looked at the death certificates and vaccination records of 1,292 people between the ages of 16 and 30 in Oregon who died of “heart disease or unknown causes.” did.
“Data does not support the following associations New coronavirus infection vaccination “Can cause sudden cardiac death in previously healthy young people,” the CDC determined. vaccine Recommended for everyone over 6 months of age.
Health misinformation:Four years after the coronavirus outbreak, misinformation continues to put the health of some Americans at risk. Here's why:
CDC studies cardiac death and coronavirus vaccine
The CDC said in its analysis that reports of myocarditis, especially in young men, were widespread in the United States. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) Myocarditis, also known as inflammatory cardiomyopathy, is often caused by a viral infection and causes inflammation and damage to the heart muscle.
Combining these reports, Media coverage of subsequent sudden death The CDC launched an investigation after the vaccine was suggested to be the cause among previously healthy young athletes.
Using Oregon death certificates and mandatory immunization records, the CDC found that among the 16- to 30-year-old age group, causes of death were “sudden death,” “arrhythmia,” “arrhythmia,” and “cardiac arrest.” ”, “cardiac arrest”, “myocarditis”, “congestive heart failure”, “unknown”, “undetermined”, or “pending”.
Oregon's 1,292 cases were broken down by gender, with 925 (72%) men and 367 (28%) women. Investigators then extracted records of these cases' mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations within 100 days before death.
- Of the 925 young men who took part in the study, two had received an mRNA coronavirus vaccine within 100 days of death, and a cardiac diagnosis could not be ruled out as a cause of death, the study found.
- Study finds that one of the 367 young women who participated in the study received an mRNA coronavirus vaccine within 100 days of death, and a cardiac diagnosis could not be ruled out as a cause of death. did.
Fact check:No, DNA fragments in coronavirus vaccines are not associated with 'serious safety concerns'
Risk of heart disease increases after coronavirus infection, not vaccine: CDC
As of July 17, 2023, no myocarditis deaths in Oregon have been reported to VAERS. Additionally, from May 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022, a total of 979,289 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered to Oregonians ages 16 to 30.
According to the CDC, data collected from 40 U.S. health systems from January 2021 to January 2022 shows that the risk of heart complications for people 5 years and older increases after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. It has been shown that this is significantly higher after the coronavirus infection.
these Findings are consistent with past research About the safety and effectiveness of mRNA vaccines. Therefore, the CDC Vaccination is recommended Booster vaccinations will also be given to people aged 6 months and older to prevent coronavirus infection and serious complications and death.
