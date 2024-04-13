A diet high in seafood is linked to exposure to 'forever chemicals'

Eating seafood frequently can increase your chances of being exposed to dangerous chemicals, according to a new study.

For the general population, seafood should be limited to 12 ounces per week.

Fish high in mercury should be eaten less often.

Researchers and experts agree that stricter public health guidelines regarding seafood consumption need to be established. A new study shows that people who regularly eat seafood may be at higher risk of exposure to PFAS, toxins commonly referred to as “forever chemicals” because they remain in the body forever. . Permanent exposure to chemicals can lead to health problems such as cancer, fetal abnormalities, high cholesterol, and thyroid, liver, and reproductive problems. This study was published on April 12th. exposure and healthThe researchers combined analysis of PFAS concentrations in fresh seafood with a survey of New Hampshire diets. New Hampshire is the state with the highest consumption of seafood, according to national data. They measured PFAS in 26 of the most consumed fish: cod, haddock, lobster, salmon, scallops, shrimp, and tuna. Results showed that shrimp and lobster contained the highest levels of PFAS compounds. According to the study, men in New Hampshire consume just over an ounce of seafood per day, while women consume less than an ounce of seafood per day. These amounts are more than 1.5 times the national average for adults. For New Hampshire children (ages 2 to 11), it was about 0.2 ounces, which was also higher than the national average. “The scientific community is working hard to understand more about the overall risk-benefit tradeoffs of consuming seafood. Some of the current challenges for consumers include “Some traditionally safe seafood options may have elevated concentrations of other contaminants, such as PFAS,” corresponding author Dr. Megan RomanoAn associate professor of epidemiology at Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine told Healthline. “ “This highlights the importance of eating a balanced diet that incorporates a variety of healthy foods. Our research also highlights the need for more consumer-friendly recommendations for seafood consumption. It emphasizes sexuality,” Romano added.

The findings highlight the importance of establishing public health guidelines that explain how much seafood can be safely consumed. The study authors noted that this is especially important in coastal areas with PFAS contamination. “Exposure to PFAS through seafood consumption is a function of both the amount of seafood people eat and the PFAS concentration in the seafood,” said the first study author. katherine crawfordAn assistant professor of environmental studies at Middlebury College told Healthline. “We found that people in New Hampshire consume, on average, more seafood than the rest of the United States. The region is also home to PFAS-related industries, and PFAS is in the environment. and can eventually bioaccumulate in organisms such as fish and shellfish,” Crawford added. Taken together, these findings suggest that even though the PFAS concentrations measured in seafood samples in this study are within the range previously reported in other studies, people are exposed to more PFAS than elsewhere. This suggests that you may have been exposed. For this reason, Crawford and his research team urge the development of public health guidelines for seafood consumption that take these findings into account. “We need more awareness and strict guidelines about what is considered safe in these chemicals. “It would be ideal to ban their use or impose strict regulations, but eliminating them is unlikely,” he said. julia zumpanoa registered dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic Human Nutrition Center. “People should limit known sources or PFAS in nonstick cookware, personal care products, cleaning products, oil-resistant products, water-resistant fabrics, and stain-resistant products.”

Pregnant women and children are considered to be the most vulnerable population when it comes to overconsumption of seafood. “Pregnancy and early childhood are periods of rapid development in a person's life, making them susceptible to exposure to chemicals that can interfere with these normal developmental processes,” Crawford said. . “Therefore, chemical exposures that occur during pregnancy and early childhood can have significant health implications.” Pregnant or breastfeeding people and young children cannot tolerate chemicals found in certain types of seafood, especially if consumed in large amounts. “When a pregnant or breastfeeding woman is exposed to chemicals, those chemicals can be passed to the fetus or through breast milk,” she explained. Dr. David Lovea food systems and sustainability expert and associate professor at the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “During young people's bodies, they are particularly sensitive to chemical exposure,” Love told Healthline.

Experts agreed that the new research results improve our understanding of the risks of PFAS exposure. “I think we need more studies like this using a variety of seafood from around the United States and both farmed and wild imports to make recommendations about the risks posed by specific seafood species.” Mr. Love said. “PFAS is an emerging risk that we need to recognize and continue to monitor and assess, but we have not yet established national guidelines for seafood.” It's also important to note that some types of seafood are less threatening. “For the general population, fish (seafood) should be limited to about 12 ounces per week, but fish high in mercury should be very limited in frequency and quantity,” Zumpano said. . According to guidelines from Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the best selection of seafood based on mercury content is: cod

crab

flounder

salmon

Scallops

shrimp

light tuna can Fish to avoid include king mackerel, marlin, shark, swordfish, tuna, and bigeye. Regarding guidelines, Zumpano recommended choosing fish most often from the “best choice” list, limiting fish from the “good choice” list, and avoiding fish on the high mercury list. Zumpano says it's also a good idea to pay attention to the type of fish you use. For example, lump light tuna has less mercury than albacore or yellowfin tuna. “Ideally choose canned tuna that is low in mercury and has been tested for mercury content,” says Zumpano.