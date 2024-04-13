Health
A diet high in seafood is linked to exposure to 'forever chemicals'
- Eating seafood frequently can increase your chances of being exposed to dangerous chemicals, according to a new study.
- For the general population, seafood should be limited to 12 ounces per week.
- Fish high in mercury should be eaten less often.
- Researchers and experts agree that stricter public health guidelines regarding seafood consumption need to be established.
A new study shows that people who regularly eat seafood may be at higher risk of exposure to PFAS, toxins commonly referred to as “forever chemicals” because they remain in the body forever. .
Permanent exposure to chemicals can lead to health problems such as cancer, fetal abnormalities, high cholesterol, and thyroid, liver, and reproductive problems.
This study was published on April 12th. exposure and healthThe researchers combined analysis of PFAS concentrations in fresh seafood with a survey of New Hampshire diets. New Hampshire is the state with the highest consumption of seafood, according to national data.
They measured PFAS in 26 of the most consumed fish: cod, haddock, lobster, salmon, scallops, shrimp, and tuna. Results showed that shrimp and lobster contained the highest levels of PFAS compounds.
According to the study, men in New Hampshire consume just over an ounce of seafood per day, while women consume less than an ounce of seafood per day. These amounts are more than 1.5 times the national average for adults. For New Hampshire children (ages 2 to 11), it was about 0.2 ounces, which was also higher than the national average.
“The scientific community is working hard to understand more about the overall risk-benefit tradeoffs of consuming seafood. Some of the current challenges for consumers include “Some traditionally safe seafood options may have elevated concentrations of other contaminants, such as PFAS,” corresponding author Dr. Megan RomanoAn associate professor of epidemiology at Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine told Healthline. “
“This highlights the importance of eating a balanced diet that incorporates a variety of healthy foods. Our research also highlights the need for more consumer-friendly recommendations for seafood consumption. It emphasizes sexuality,” Romano added.
The findings highlight the importance of establishing public health guidelines that explain how much seafood can be safely consumed.
The study authors noted that this is especially important in coastal areas with PFAS contamination.
“Exposure to PFAS through seafood consumption is a function of both the amount of seafood people eat and the PFAS concentration in the seafood,” said the first study author. katherine crawfordAn assistant professor of environmental studies at Middlebury College told Healthline.
“We found that people in New Hampshire consume, on average, more seafood than the rest of the United States. The region is also home to PFAS-related industries, and PFAS is in the environment. and can eventually bioaccumulate in organisms such as fish and shellfish,” Crawford added.
Taken together, these findings suggest that even though the PFAS concentrations measured in seafood samples in this study are within the range previously reported in other studies, people are exposed to more PFAS than elsewhere. This suggests that you may have been exposed.
For this reason, Crawford and his research team urge the development of public health guidelines for seafood consumption that take these findings into account.
“We need more awareness and strict guidelines about what is considered safe in these chemicals. “It would be ideal to ban their use or impose strict regulations, but eliminating them is unlikely,” he said. julia zumpanoa registered dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic Human Nutrition Center.
“People should limit known sources or PFAS in nonstick cookware, personal care products, cleaning products, oil-resistant products, water-resistant fabrics, and stain-resistant products.”
Pregnant women and children are considered to be the most vulnerable population when it comes to overconsumption of seafood.
“Pregnancy and early childhood are periods of rapid development in a person's life, making them susceptible to exposure to chemicals that can interfere with these normal developmental processes,” Crawford said. .
“Therefore, chemical exposures that occur during pregnancy and early childhood can have significant health implications.”
Pregnant or breastfeeding people and young children cannot tolerate chemicals found in certain types of seafood, especially if consumed in large amounts.
“When a pregnant or breastfeeding woman is exposed to chemicals, those chemicals can be passed to the fetus or through breast milk,” she explained. Dr. David Lovea food systems and sustainability expert and associate professor at the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
“During young people's bodies, they are particularly sensitive to chemical exposure,” Love told Healthline.
Experts agreed that the new research results improve our understanding of the risks of PFAS exposure.
“I think we need more studies like this using a variety of seafood from around the United States and both farmed and wild imports to make recommendations about the risks posed by specific seafood species.” Mr. Love said. “PFAS is an emerging risk that we need to recognize and continue to monitor and assess, but we have not yet established national guidelines for seafood.”
It's also important to note that some types of seafood are less threatening.
“For the general population, fish (seafood) should be limited to about 12 ounces per week, but fish high in mercury should be very limited in frequency and quantity,” Zumpano said. .
According to guidelines from
- cod
- crab
- flounder
- salmon
- Scallops
- shrimp
- light tuna can
Fish to avoid include king mackerel, marlin, shark, swordfish, tuna, and bigeye.
Regarding guidelines, Zumpano recommended choosing fish most often from the “best choice” list, limiting fish from the “good choice” list, and avoiding fish on the high mercury list.
Zumpano says it's also a good idea to pay attention to the type of fish you use. For example, lump light tuna has less mercury than albacore or yellowfin tuna.
“Ideally choose canned tuna that is low in mercury and has been tested for mercury content,” says Zumpano.
A new study shows that eating seafood regularly may increase your risk of exposure to toxic chemicals.
As for the guidelines, the average person should adhere to consuming 12 ounces of seafood per week. However, fish high in mercury should be limited.
Experts and researchers said stricter public health guidelines on seafood consumption are needed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/high-seafood-diets-may-increase-risk-of-exposure-to-forever-chemicals
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A diet high in seafood is linked to exposure to 'forever chemicals'
- Boris Johnson “humiliated” not to be targeted by the honey trap scandal
- To avoid losses, JDP asks Jokowi to issue presidential decree on resolving the conflict in Papua – Suara Papua
- Vidya Balan reveals she faced 'witch hunt' in Bollywood due to 'personal problem' |
- Women's tennis wins doubles, drops match 5-2 to No. 9 Cal
- Chriselle Lim, owner of Phlur, shares her beauty must-haves
- Google One VPN is the latest victim of Google Graveyard
- NJBIZ Talks: Earthquake Special Edition
- Chinese President Xi meets former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou during pro-unification visit | World News
- End to the “discord” between Prime Minister Modi and the Western media?
- US, UK take steps to cut Russian metals revenue
- GTA Conference 2024 to boost innovation and investment in Africa | Guardian Nigeria News