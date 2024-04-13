AI program helps identify signs of childbirth-related PTSD





Researchers applied an artificial intelligence (AI) program to identify signs of birth-related post-traumatic stress disorder (CB-PTSD) by evaluating short narratives from patients who had given birth. The program was successful in identifying a large proportion of participants who were likely to suffer from the disorder, and with further refinements including medical record details and birth experience data from a diverse population, the model It is possible to identify a large proportion of potentially at-risk participants. This research was funded by the National Institutes of Health. scientific report. Approximately 8 million births worldwide each year suffer from CB-PTSD, and current diagnosis of CB-PTSD requires a doctor's evaluation, which is time-consuming and expensive. Effective screening methods have the potential to quickly and inexpensively identify large numbers of postpartum patients who may benefit from diagnosis and treatment. Untreated CB-PTSD can interfere with breastfeeding, bonding with an infant, and desire for future pregnancies. It can also worsen the mother's depression and lead to suicidal thoughts and behavior. Researchers administered the CB-PTSD Checklist to 1,295 postpartum women. This is a questionnaire designed to screen for this disorder. Participants also provided short stories of approximately 30 words about their birth experiences. The researchers then trained an AI model to analyze a subset of the stories of patients whose CB-PTSD symptoms tested high on a questionnaire. We then used this model to analyze different subsets of narratives for evidence of CB-PTSD. Overall, the model accurately identified stories of participants who were likely to suffer from CB-PTSD because they scored high on the questionnaire. The authors believe that their research could ultimately make the diagnosis of postnatal traumatic stress disorder more accessible and provide a means to compensate for past socioeconomic, racial, and ethnic disparities. I believe that there is a possibility that The study was conducted by Dr. Alon Bartal of Bar Ilan University in Israel and led by senior author Dr. Sharon Dekel of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston.Funding was provided by the NIH Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). sauce: NIH/Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development Reference magazines: Bartal, A. other. (2024). AI and narrative embedding detect her postnatal PTSD through the birth story. scientific report. doi.org/10.1038/s41598-024-54242-2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240412/AI-program-can-help-identify-signs-of-childbirth-related-PTSD.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos