Could U.S. measles cases break records this year? What you need to know

April 12, 2024 – When a mom in Atlanta, Georgia found out. measles Her son had symptoms when he returned from a trip abroad earlier this year, and she knew that simply taking him directly to the local emergency room could put others at risk.

She locked him in a car outside the ER and alerted staff inside the car.

“While we were able to bring the child in immediately, immediately place him in an isolated room, mask him, and avoid potential exposure, the situation could have played out very differently. “No,” said pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Matt Lynam. Atlanta treated patients.

The boy, who was over five years old and had not been vaccinated, recovered from measles after being hospitalized.

As measles cases have increased rapidly this year, federal health officials are urging medical and public health agencies to be on the lookout for potential measles cases.

“Most of the symptoms of measles are fever, cough, red eyes, and rash, but there are many other symptoms that may not be present yet,” Linum says. “If we are not able to quickly identify an infected person and quickly isolate the child and their family, there can be many medical risks.”