Health
Are milk and eggs safe during the bird flu outbreak? – NBC Los Angeles
Just weeks after the nation's largest egg producer discovered the virus in chickens, an outbreak of avian influenza in U.S. dairy cows has spread to affect more than 20 herds in eight states.
Health officials have stressed that the risk to the public is low and that the U.S. food supply is safe and stable.
“At this time, there remains no concern that this situation poses a risk to consumer health or impacts the safety of interstate commercial milk supplies,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.
Here's what you need to know about bird flu and food.
As of Friday, the strain of bird flu that has killed millions of wild birds in recent years had been found on at least 26 dairy farms in eight southern U.S. states, including Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas. Ta. Dakota.
The virus, known as H5N1 type A, has been detected in a variety of mammals over the years, but this is the first time it has been found in cattle, federal health and animal officials said. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said genetic analysis of the virus does not show it has changed to make it more transmissible to humans.
Agriculture officials in at least 17 states have restricted imports of dairy cows from states where the virus has been detected, but the agency says so far there has been little impact on commercial milk production. Officials believe the cow likely became infected through contact with wild birds, but said cow-to-cow transmission “cannot be ruled out.”
Farmers are testing cows that show signs of infection, such as a sudden drop in milk production or lack of energy. Animals that show signs of illness or test positive are isolated from other animals on the farm. The animal appears to recover within two weeks.
U.S. egg producers are closely monitoring the situation after avian influenza was detected in chickens in Texas and Michigan. Millions of birds have been killed, but the FDA said federal inspections and other safety measures mean there is a low risk that affected eggs will enter the retail market or cause infection in humans. .
Scientists say there is no evidence to suggest that people can contract the virus by consuming pasteurized, heat-treated or properly prepared food.
“This is not a food safety concern,” said Lee Ann Jacas, a virologist and food microbiologist emeritus at North Carolina State University.
Two people have been infected with bird flu in the United States so far. A dairy worker in Texas who had close contact with infected cows recently developed a mild eye infection but has since recovered. In 2022, a prison inmate on a work program was infected while slaughtering infected birds at a poultry farm in Colorado. His only symptom was fatigue and he recovered.
According to food safety experts and government officials, yes.
Producers in the United States are prohibited from selling milk from sick cows and must divert and dispose of the milk. In addition, milk sold across state lines must be pasteurized or heat treated using a process that kills bacteria and viruses, including influenza.
“We strongly believe that pasteurization provides safe milk,” Tracy Forfa, director of the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine, told a webinar audience this week.
The FDA and CDC say they are less certain about unpasteurized and raw milk sold in many states and have limited information about the potential for transmitting the H5N1 virus from such products. ing.
So far, no cows infected with avian influenza have been reported from herds associated with raw milk suppliers, but government officials have urged the industry to It is recommended not to manufacture or sell raw milk or raw milk cheese products that have been contaminated. Cow.
U.S. health officials have been warning for years about the risk of foodborne illness associated with raw milk, and the CDC says foodborne illness caused more than 200 outbreaks between 1998 and 2018, sickening more than 2,600 people.
Still, raw milk advocates like Mark McAfee, owner of Raw Farm USA in Fresno, Calif., say that despite federal warnings, outbreaks of H5N1 infections in commercial cows have led to increased sales of the product. He said that it seems to be accelerating.
Agriculture officials say only dairy cows, not beef cattle, have been infected or showing signs of disease so far.
The largest egg producer in the United States temporarily suspended operations on April 2nd after avian influenza was detected in its chickens. Calmaine Foods culled approximately 1.6 million egg-laying hens and an additional 337,000 hens after the discovery.
The company said there is no risk to eggs on the market and there are no egg recalls.
Barbara Kowalczyk, director of the Center for Food Safety and Nutritional Security at George Washington University, said eggs that are properly handled and thoroughly cooked are safe to eat.
“A lot of people like runny eggs. Personally, when I eat eggs, they're very well-cooked,” she said.
Still, Kowalczyk and others warned that the situation could change.
“This is a new problem and obviously this pathogen is evolving and there's a lot we don't know,” she said. “I think everyone is trying to figure it out as quickly as possible.”
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Education Media Group. AP is solely responsible for all content.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/national-international/bird-flu-are-milk-and-eggs-safe/3387155/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died
- Are milk and eggs safe during the bird flu outbreak? – NBC Los Angeles
- Lala Kent Remembers 'Sobbing' After Vanderpump Rules Reunion | Entertainment
- Wickes Bill urges Google to start blocking California news links
- Jokowi holds Ketum trump card even though he has no party
- Raquel Lee Bolleau says she has nothing left for Hollywood after quiet on-set experience
- Will the Arizona Coyotes move to Salt Lake City? Desert News
- Lala Kent flaunts her baby bump in a Coachella dress
- CNN follows Mexican agents hunting cartel-backed smugglers
- North Korea's Kim, China's third leader, vows to forge deeper ties this anniversary. year
- Why is Donald Trump on trial for the $130,000 paid to Stormy Daniels? | Donald Trump
- PM Modi and BJP to release their manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2024 tomorrow: what to expect?