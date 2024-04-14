WHO: Hepatitis is the second leading cause of infectious death worldwide





More than 6,000 people are infected with viral hepatitis every day, and progress in fighting the disease has stalled, according to a recently released World Health Organization report. of analysiswas launched at the World Hepatitis Summit in Lisbon this month and examines the burden of viral hepatitis in 187 countries and assesses the world's progress towards eliminating the disease. There is a possibility of hepatitis, caused It can be caused by heavy alcohol consumption, some drugs, and viruses that can cause liver inflammation, jaundice, fever, and other symptoms. There are five main strains of the virus, and some types can be prevented by vaccination. His two strains of the virus, hepatitis B and hepatitis C, cause long-term illness, and the majority of deaths are caused by her hepatitis B. The number of deaths from the disease is on the rise, making viral hepatitis the second leading cause of death among non-new infectious diseases worldwide, the report said. The authors write that in 2022, the number of deaths from viral hepatitis worldwide will increase from 1.1 million in 2019 to 1.3 million. While the number of new infections has fallen during that time, the report says the world remains “off track” towards the WHO's goals. goal We aim to reduce new hepatitis infections by 90% and deaths by 65% ​​by 2030. Two-thirds of the global disease burden from viral hepatitis is concentrated in just 10 countries: China, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Russia. The report suggests that inequalities in primary care, drug availability, testing and vaccination are contributing to these disparities. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a news release: “This report highlights an alarming situation. Despite progress being made in preventing hepatitis infection worldwide, many people are being diagnosed with hepatitis and receiving treatment. “The death toll is rising because there are too few people.” release. The report identifies funding challenges that may further limit progress. However, the WHO also concludes that a public health approach that expands equitable access to hepatitis interventions could help get the world back on track and eliminate hepatitis by the end of the decade.

