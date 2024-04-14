Health
Our Chicago: How to Cope with Stress in America
CHICAGO (WLS) — It's no secret – Americans are stressed. A national survey conducted by the American Psychological Association called “Stress in America'' reveals just how serious this problem is.
On a scale of 1 to 10, 10 means a lot of stress. Nearly a quarter of U.S. adults rated their average stress level between 8 and 10.
In 2019, only 19% of adults said their stress levels were that high. The Stress in America survey also found that a majority of adults (67%) downplay their stress, saying their problems aren't “bad” enough to make them feel stressed. did.
April is National Stress Awareness Month. The goal is to draw attention to the negative effects of stress.
Dr. Inger Barnett Zeigler, a clinical psychologist and associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, spoke about the effects of stress on people's health.
“Stress is the physical and emotional tension a person feels when the demands of a situation exceed their resources,” said Dr. Barnett Zeigler. “So when you have too much to do and not enough time, too many bills to pay and not enough money, or when there is a problem at hand and you don't believe you have the knowledge. “That's how people feel,” or a means to a solution. ”
She said stress is something everyone experiences from time to time as a normal reaction to everyday situations. Stress and anxiety are often thought to be the same thing, but they are actually different.
“Anxiety, on the other hand, occurs when stress management is incorrectly internalized, leading to uncontrollable and uncontrollable undue fear and worry in this world,” she said.
If you're looking for advice on managing stress, Dr. Barnett Zeigler says, “Pay attention, pause, slow down, and breathe.”
“When we're stressed, we become exhausted and go on autopilot, going from one thing to the next. Stress doesn't just affect our mood and our bodies,” she says. Ta. “When stress affects your body, it affects your health. So it's important to pay attention to your mind, pay attention to your body, and manage your physiological response to stress.”
According to a Mayo Clinic report, unaddressed stress can lead to health problems such as high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, obesity, and diabetes.
“The discomfort caused by stress can be unbearable,” says Alexa James, CEO of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Chicago.
“Everyone has to feel numb sometimes,” James said. “Sometimes it can feel like too much. The question is whether we are too numb. The concern is that it is actually causing too much stress. , movement, yoga, breathing, connecting with people, breathing, relaxation, and insight.”
It's important to remember that stress can be helpful.
“Stress is when our bodies ask us to stop for a second and ask, 'What more information do I need? What questions do I need to ask? What am I powerless against? How can I advocate for myself? 'So I think we need to rethink it a little bit,' James said. “I know stress feels bad, but what we need to remember is that we can't get rid of stress. It's all around us all the time. So how do we overcome stress? Because the truth is, the more stress we have, the more we overcome it, the more resilient we become.”
For more information about NAMI Chicago, please visit click here.
